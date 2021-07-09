Entertainment Celebrity BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals new close-up profile photos





BLACKPINK's Jisoo exudes purity and elegance in a series of photos. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s new actress profile photos have just been released by YG Stage, the YG Entertainment content platform dedicated to the activities of its label actors and actresses.

Jisoo exudes a natural elegance and purity against a plain, white backdrop as she puts aside her charismatic stage presence for the time being and prepares to start her acting this year.

Jisoo plans on greeting viewers on the small-screen very soon with her  drama series ‘Snowdrop‘ (working title), premiering later this year, as reported by Allkpop.

Jisoo stars in upcoming drama, Snowdrop. Picture: Instagram

Born on January 3, 1995, Kim Ji-soo, better known mononymously as Jisoo, is a South Korean singer and actress. She made her debut in August 2016 as a member of the group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment.

Kim Ji-soo was born on January 3, 1995, in Gunpo, Gyeonggi, South Korea and has an older brother and sister. As a child, she played basketball and attended taekwondo classes. She was also a fan of TVXQ as a child. Jisoo attended high school at the School of Performing Arts Seoul. In 11th grade, she start-off drama club at her school and took larger experience through auditions.

In 2011, Jisoo joined YG Entertainment through auditions as a trainee. In 2015, she made a cameo appearance in the KBS2 drama The Producers with label-mates Sandara Park of 2NE1 and Kang Seung-yoon of Winner and featured in several advertisements, including those for Samsonite alongside actor Lee Min-ho, Smart Uniform, LG Electronics, and Nikon.

Jisoo debuted as one of the four members of BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, alongside Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, with the release of their single album Square One. Jisoo is the oldest member of BLACKPINK.

From 2017 to 2018, Jisoo joined Inkigayo as an MC alongside Got7’s Jin-young and NCT’s Doyoung. She ventured into acting in 2019 with a short cameo appearance in the tvN fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles. On August 18, 2020 YG Entertainment confirmed Jisoo would star in her first fixed role as a lead actress in the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop alongside actor Jung Hae-in. Notably, through Blackpink’s first Korean- studio album, The Album, Jisoo co-wrote their lead single, “Lovesick Girls”./TISGFollow us on Social Media

