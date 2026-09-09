‘Garbage dump’ flat forces resident to sleep in corridor; neighbours raise hygiene and safety concerns

SINGAPORE: Another complaint about a ‘garbage dump’ flat has been brought to the media when residents living in Tampines Avenue 2 reported that their neighbour’s apartment had become uninhabitable, causing the neighbour to sleep in the hallway or stairwell using mobility aids. This has raised concerns about safety and hygiene.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a 57-year-old resident complained that the uncle living on the seventh floor of the building has been hoarding items in his home. She admitted that he has lived in the area for more than 10 years, and he used to share a room with another person.

When his roommate moved out, the uncle’s personality changed, and he began hoarding the items about six to seven years ago. When the neighbour tried to stop the uncle, he refused.

Another resident, a 70-year-old, also admitted in an interview that the uncle can no longer sleep in his own home due to the number of unnecessary things inside. He was caught sleeping in the corridor or stairwell, which affects other residents’ access.

“I have called the police more than six times in two months,” the resident claimed.

When a reporter visited the area, the uncle was found sleeping at the bottom of the stairs on the seventh floor. Furthermore, when they opened the door to the stairwell, there was a pungent smell of urine detected.

The uncle then stated in an interview that he had been aware of the residents’ complaints, and he had been cleaning his space slowly.

“I have been unsteady on my feet since I was a child, and later I developed diabetes and lost my sight in both eyes, so I need to use mobility aids,” the uncle claimed.

He also claimed that a social worker had come to his home three times to help him clean it, but he was resistant to accepting the help because his belongings were subsequently stolen.

Other related news

In other news, there was a report that a man recently experienced being trapped between two overpowering odours inside the train that made his journey a very unforgettable and unwanted sensory experience.

“One side: strong food smell. Other side: strong medicated oil. Me: trapped right in the middle.. Congratulations! You’ve successfully turned the whole train into a free smell exhibition that nobody asked for,” the netizen declared.

Read more about the news story here.