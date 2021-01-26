Veteran actor Eric Tsang named deputy general manager of TVB

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Hong Kong entertainment industry is facing a slump at the moment with a veteran reporter claiming that there are 600 artistes currently out of a job.

The situation is so bad that some have had to depend on financial aid to get by. Liza Wang used her platform at the recent TVB Anniversary Awards to call on the broadcaster to give its artistes pay raises once the pandemic dies down. TVB has been trying to remedy the situation and one of their measures is to do a bit of corporate restructuring at upper management level.

Hong Kong media reported on Thursday (January 21) that TVB chairman Thomas Hui sent an internal letter to all employees announcing that veteran actor Eric Tsang has been appointed as deputy general manager and special advisor to the executive committee.

In 1992, the 67-year-old joined TVB and started his career as a host before becoming an actor. Based on Hui’s email, Tsang’s roles include expanding TVB’s variety channels, strengthening the working relationship between those behind the scenes and in front of the camera, and cultivating successors to create more job opportunities for young people, based on a report by 8days on January 22.

Tsang said in a statement that he is very happy to be able to return to TVB’s big family. He hopes to combine his experience in the film and television industry with the younger generation’s new ways of thinking and creativity so that they can nurture more talent and produce high-quality shows that bring joy to everyone.

Tsang showed his support for TVB staff when he was invited to appear on a live broadcast to sell alcohol. He asked the company to hire retrenched TVB cameramen for the job instead of accepting any payment for himself.

Attracting over 10 million viewers and selling a record-breaking 15 million yuan (SGD3.07 million), the stream was a hit. Tsang was also praised for having a heart of gold.

It was also announced that comedian Wong Cho Lam will serve as Chief Creative Officer who will assist Tsang in the development of TVB’s variety and infotainment content. Wong was reportedly chosen for his remarkable achievements in the development of online variety shows and e-commerce platforms in China, which demonstrate his familiarity with both traditional and newer technologies. His role is to increase TVB’s business opportunities in China and the Greater Bay Area.

Wong, 41 thanked Tsang in a statement, appreciating him for giving him a lot of helpful advice when he first started developing his career in China.

“In recent years, I have learned about how many new digital platforms operate and gotten to know top production teams from all over the world, including South Korea, the United States, and Japan, whose variety shows are very innovative in terms of creative content and technology,” he said. “TVB’s 55th anniversary is approaching, and I hope to bring more positive and innovative entertainment to Hongkong audiences.”

Tsang and Wong have their work cut out for them. TVB reported a loss of HKD 293 million (SGD 50 million) in the first half of 2020 so the duo need to come up with some really good ideas to rescue TVB from its slump.

