‘Support local businesses, buy Malaysian products’ — TikToker says, ‘Patriotism slogans alone cannot save’ Malaysia’s local businesses from “foreign invasion”

MALAYSIA: As foreign brands continue to expand across Malaysia, a commentator on the Newsenz TikTok channel warns that local businesses can no longer rely on patriotic appeals alone to win customers.

In a TikTok video posted by Newsenz titled “The Inevitable Fall of Local Business?” the TikToker said foreign companies are moving aggressively into sectors once dominated by local players, from food and beverages to telecommunications, automotive services, retail and home furnishings.

“First, they came for our food. Then, the car workshops. Then, our phone plans. Now, they’re coming for everything else,” he said, listing brands such as Mixue, TUHU, CMLink, Sushiro, Kenangan Coffee and LC Waikiki as examples of foreign companies growing their presence in Malaysia.

The Newsenz social media channel commentator added that the rapid expansion is putting pressure on local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including neighbourhood grocery shops, independent workshops and small cafés.

“This isn’t a competition anymore. This is an invasion…”

The commentator also pointed to several factors behind the decline of local businesses. He said many international brands are pushing overseas growth plans more aggressively than before, bringing established supply chains, strong branding and pricing strategies that help them gain market share fast.

“This isn’t a competition anymore. This is an invasion,” he exclaimed, adding, “And the local businesses are suffering and losing,” pointing out that many local businesses are struggling to keep pace with larger foreign competitors.

He also noted that Malaysia’s relatively open business environment makes market entry easier for foreign firms. According to his comments, setting up a fully foreign-owned company can be done with minimal paid-up capital requirements.

For local SMEs, the challenge usually comes down to resources. “Foreign chains are backed by deep pockets and can absorb losses for months or even years as it grabs market share,” he said. The result, he argued, is that local businesses are competing against businesses with stronger marketing budgets, larger networks and greater economies of scale.

“When foreign brands offer better service, lower prices, and smarter marketing, the ‘support local [businesses]’ argument starts to wear thin…”

One of the most talked-about parts of the video was the commentator’s criticism of the long-running “support local businesses” message.

He suggested that many Malaysians have supported local companies out of patriotism over the years, even when products or services weren’t necessarily the strongest in the market.

“For years, Malaysian consumers have heard the same slogan: support local [businesses] and buy Malaysian [products], and many of us did so out of patriotism, not necessarily because the quality or service was better,” he said.

The commentator further explained that increased competition is now exposing weaknesses that may have gone unnoticed when consumers had fewer alternatives.

“When foreign brands offer better service, lower prices, and smarter marketing, the ‘support local [businesses]’ argument starts to wear thin,” he added.

His comments mirror a similar debate taking place across many countries, including Singapore, where consumers may say they want to support local businesses but still make purchasing decisions based on price, convenience and customer experience.

“Malaysian [automotive] giants are also hurting, too… [with] the continuous influx of Chinese-made vehicles on its low-pricing strategy…”

The commentator also raised concerns among larger Malaysian companies. He cited automotive distributor Bermaz Auto, which reported a sharp drop in net profit and attributed part of the pressure to growing competition from lower-priced Chinese vehicle brands.

“Established Malaysian giants are also hurting, too. Automotive distributor Bermaz Auto saw its net profit plunge more than 77%, and it blames the continuous influx of Chinese-made vehicles on its low-pricing strategy,” he said.

He added that Malaysian authorities have taken notice of the issue, and, according to him, the Ministry of Domestic Trade is reviewing guidelines affecting foreign food and beverage operators, while lawmakers have passed tougher anti-dumping measures aimed at protecting local industries.

“Foreign players don’t rely on patriotism. They rely on efficiency, scale, and customer experience…”

The commentator’s central message was that competition from foreign companies is unlikely to slow down, so rather than relying on patriotic campaigns, he argued that local businesses need to improve product quality, raise service levels, embrace technology, and deliver greater value to customers.

“Foreign players don’t rely on patriotism. They rely on efficiency, scale, and customer experience,” he said, adding, “And that’s exactly where many local SMEs are falling short, not because they lack heart, but because, for too long, the pressure to innovate simply wasn’t there.”

Whether Malaysians agree with his assessment or not, the points he makes touch on a question many businesses across the region face: Is being local enough when consumers have more choices than ever before?

“Compete or get out! Patriotism alone cannot save…”

“And the message to the local business is clear: ‘Compete or get out!’ The landscape of the Malaysian market is changing forever. The era of untouchable local monopolies is over. Consumers now have more choices than ever. And whether we like it or not, businesses that refuse to evolve, better technology, better service, better value, will be left behind. Patriotism alone cannot save them,” the commentator concluded.

Supporting local businesses is important, but long-term success still comes down to giving customers a reason to return. National pride may open the door, but good products, fair prices and reliable service are what keep it open.