‘My graduate degree is nothing close to the job I am currently in’: Graduate reflects on Malaysia’s tough job market

MALAYSIA: A Malaysian graduate who studied science but ended up working in sales says the experience initially left her questioning whether there was a place for her in the field she had trained for.

“My graduate degree is nothing close to the job I am currently in,” she told The Independent Singapore, reflecting on the challenges many young Malaysians face as they enter an increasingly competitive job market.

While the transition was difficult at first, she said things gradually improved as she gained experience and adapted to her role.

“It was not easy. You do feel some sort of anxiety, wondering if there is really a place out there that fits your field of study. However, it turns out that the opportunities are somewhat limited, which can be frustrating,” she explained.

Her experience reflects a wider trend in Malaysia’s labour market.

According to Human Resources Online, the percentage of tertiary-educated workers employed in jobs that do not match their qualifications rose from around 30 per cent in 2015 to more than 36 per cent in 2024. Workers aged between 25 and 29 are among the most affected, particularly during the transition from university to employment.

Today, Malaysia is facing a growing issue of skill-related underemployment, where many tertiary graduates are working in jobs below or outside their field of study because the creation of high-skill jobs has not kept pace with the number of graduates.

Given that employers are increasingly expecting and prioritising experience, adaptability, soft skills, and technical capabilities rather than relying solely on academic qualifications, this has made competition even tougher for graduates without internships, extracurricular involvement, or practical exposure.

As tough as finding employment, this has also, in a way, created anxiety and self-doubt as they navigate an uncertain job market to secure a job that fits their qualifications and career aspirations.

In short, Malaysia’s labour market today reflects a growing gap between education and employment opportunities. While more Malaysians are graduating from universities, the economy is still not creating enough high-paying and high-skilled jobs to absorb them, resulting in increased competition, underemployment, and career anxiety among young graduates.

The increase in global economic tension, such as energy crises and geopolitical instability, can slow down business activity worldwide, leading companies in Malaysia to reduce hiring, delay expansion, and cut recruitment costs.

As a result, fewer job opportunities are created, and the impact is often felt with a delay, making it harder for fresh graduates to secure roles and increasing competition in an already tight job market.