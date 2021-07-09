Song Joong Ki ‘s sweet gesture: Sends coffee truck to Jeon Yeo Been on the set of her new drama

- Advertisement -

Seoul — After starring alongside each other in Vincenzo, Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been’s friendship has blossomed. Jeon Yeo Been took to Instagram on July 7 to reveal that Song Joong Ki had sent a coffee and bingsoo (Korean shaved ice dessert) truck to the set of her upcoming drama Glitch.

Jeon Yeo Been posted a photo of the truck that Song Joong Ki sent and she thanked her former co-star while playfully referring to him by the name of his character from Vincenzo.

With a few heart emojis for emphasis, she wrote, “The entire ‘Glitch’ team was happy because oh! our Vincenzo Cassano, Joong Ki sent a coffee truck… bingsoo truck!!! Thank you so, so much.”

The actress gladly shared photos of her coffee from the truck, which came adorned with a sticker bearing her photo and her yummy looking bingsoo. She added in the caption, “My first bingsoo of this summer.”

In the photos posted by the actress, the truck sent by Song Joong Ki is decorated with a banner reading, “Cheering on ‘Glitch’ actress Jeon Yeo Been! From Song Joong Ki.”

“Glitch” is an upcoming Netflix series about a woman searching for her missing boyfriend, who disappeared one night in a flash of unknown lights. With the help of a community of UFO watchers, she uncovers the truth behind a mysterious secret, as reported by Soompi.

Born on July 26, 1989, Jeon Yeo Been is a South Korean actress. Jeon rose to prominence after her performance in After My Death (2018) which earned her the Actress of the Year Award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival and the Independent Star Award at the 2017 Seoul Independent Film Festival. She has been praised by the media and film-goers for her strong performance as a newcomer.

Jeon started acting when she studied Broadcast Entertainment at Dongduk Women’s University. She started acting 5 years later when actress and director Moon So-ri saw her in a trailer for the Seoul Women’s Film Festival and contacted her for the short film The Best Director./TISGFollow us on Social Media

