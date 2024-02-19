tvN’s upcoming drama “Queen of Tears,” written by Park Ji Eun, known for works like “Crash Landing on You”, “My Love From the Star”, and “Producer,” has unveiled character teasers for its two lead roles.

The series will narrate the extraordinary, thrilling, and humorous love story of a married couple who navigates a crisis and defies the odds to stay together. Kim Soo Hyun will play Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group, while Kim Ji Won will portray Hong Hae In, his wife and the heiress of the Queens Group’s department stores.

Plot twist

In Hong Hae In’s teaser, a marriage in turmoil is depicted, with rumors circulating that Baek Hyun Woo married her for money. Despite her attempt to invite him somewhere, he curtly rejects the proposal.

However, the plot takes an unexpected twist when Hong Hae In is strangely drawn to her husband, expressing confusion about her racing heart.

Her secretary humorously suggests a physical illness, leading Hong Hae In to marvel at her changed feelings, saying, “Now my heart even flutters when I look at my husband.”

Baek Hyun Woo’s teaser begins with him expressing dislike for his wife and in-laws. However, he undergoes a mysterious change of heart, admiring his wife’s beauty and showing concern for her well-being.

The teaser concludes with Hong Hae In surprising him with a suggestion in bed, and he stops her from leaving to ask if she plans to sleep right away.”Queen of Tears” is set to premiere on March 9 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

Talented actor

Kim Soo Hyun started his acting career in 2007 with a supporting role in the sitcom “Kimchi Cheese Smile.” He gained recognition for his lead role in the critically acclaimed drama “Jungle Fish” in 2008.

He established himself as a rising star with his performance in the teen drama “Dream High” in 2011.

Kim Ji Won gained initial attention as the “Lollipop Girl” in a 2010 commercial. She rose to prominence with supporting roles in “The Heirs” and “Descendants of the Sun. Kim Ji Won then transitioned to leading roles with critical and commercial success in “Fight for My Way” and “My Liberation Notes.”