Park Ji Hoon and Hong Ye Ji share a touching moment amidst crisis in “Love Song for Illusion” 

ByLydia Koh

February 19, 2024

New stills from KBS2’s “Love Song for Illusion” have been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the upcoming episode.

Adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, the historical fantasy romance revolves around Crown Prince Sajo Hyun (Park Ji Hoon) and Yeon Wol (Hong Ye Ji), a fallen royal seeking vengeance who becomes entangled in the crown prince’s love story.

Photo: Instagram/KBS Drama

In the previous episode, Sajo Hyun miraculously recovers from paralysis but loses his memory of Yeon Wol.

In an attempt to connect with his alter ego, Ak Hee, Yeon Wol found herself caught by Empress Geum Hwa while extracting a knife from Sajo Hyun’s back, leading to unconsciousness.

Upon waking, Sajo Hyun appeared unharmed but with no recollection of her identity.

The released stills capture tender moments between Sajo Hyun and Yeon Wol as they spend quality time together. Sajo Hyun gazes at Yeon Wol innocently, seemingly oblivious to his past.

Meanwhile, Yeon Wol’s expressions reveal mixed emotions, leaving viewers curious about her willingness to take risks for Sajo Hyun.

Additional stills depict the pair searching for medicinal herbs in the forest, temporarily setting aside their worries and vengeful intentions against Sajo Yung.

This shift prompts speculation about a potential change in the direction of their relationship.

Moreover, the stills reveal Prince Hwang Ga Ron (Min Sun Hong) confronting Yeon Wol. In a previous development, Yeon Wol agreed to marry the prince in exchange for the antidote to cure Sajo Hyun’s paralysis.

As Yeon Wol seeks out Hwang Ga Ron herself, he unexpectedly threatens her with a knife, raising questions about the outcome of their agreement.

The arrival of Sajo Hyun intensifies the scene, heightening anticipation for the shocking events that will unfold in the upcoming broadcast.

