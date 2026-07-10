‘Inconsiderate driver’: Vehicle blocks sheltered pick-up point during heavy rain that caused congestion and stranded passengers

SINGAPORE: A driver who allegedly refused to move his vehicle from a sheltered pick-up point during a heavy downpour has come under criticism after other vehicles were unable to stop and passengers were left waiting in the rain.

The incident was shared on Facebook by a netizen, who claimed the driver stayed at the designated pick-up area for an extended period while other motorists queued behind him.

“Inconsiderate driver. During the heavy rain, many vehicles and passengers were waiting to use the sheltered pick-up point. However, the driver occupied the designated pick-up area for an extended period, preventing other vehicles from picking up their passengers,” she wrote.

The netizen said she politely asked the driver if he could move so other vehicles could use the pick-up point. According to her, he ignored the request and continued looking at his mobile phone inside the car.

She said his refusal to move caused traffic to build up around the pick-up area, delayed passenger pick-ups, and forced people to wait in the rain instead of boarding under shelter.

Many people who commented on the post felt the driver should have moved once he realised others were waiting.

One commenter claimed the incident should be reported, saying the driver may have committed an offence.

Another suggested putting up “No Waiting” signs at sheltered pick-up points, together with penalties for motorists who overstay.

A different commenter proposed installing entry and exit gantries with a five-minute grace period.

“If the driver exceeds five minutes, every minute is $1, and if it rains, every minute is $10… The policy aims to hurt the wallets of inconsiderate drivers… thinking that the world revolves around them, their convenience is always at the expense of others,” the commenter wrote.

In a separate incident, an intoxicated man was seen lying on Admiralty West Road, preventing vehicles from passing. He was later arrested for public intoxication and is also under investigation for suspected mischief.

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