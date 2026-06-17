Drunk man blocked vehicles by laying down in the middle of the road

SINGAPORE: An intoxicated man suspectedly thought that lying down on the road and blocking vehicles on Admiralty West Road was harmless. However, he was eventually arrested for public intoxication and is also under investigation for suspected mischief.

On Facebook, a video was posted, claiming that the incident happened in the early hours of June 14. In the video, a man wearing a dark shirt appeared in the middle of the road, and at first, he was seen trying to open a lorry driver’s door before lying down on the road.

As seen in the video, there was also a car, a motorcycle, and a cyclist who were watching the man as he lay on the almost empty road. With this, many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what happened. For some, they suspected that the man was a foreigner, and one claimed that it seemed that the man wanted to take his life.

“Common cases is those foreigner worker get drunk with unsolved personal pressure problem issue, coz many people may not know many cases of them suicidal,” a netizen claimed.

Another netizen admitted, “Send him back to his hometown. He wants to sleep where he can.”

One more netizen suspected that maybe the man is a mental health patient.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that it had received a report of a request for assistance but stated that no help was needed.

Other related news

In similar news related to road incidents in Singapore, there was a recent report where a 65-year-old jewellery designer painfully suffered when a taxi allegedly moved off while she was still getting out of the vehicle, leaving her right foot trapped under one of its wheels for nearly 30 minutes.

The authorities later confirmed that it had received a report about the incident and that rescue personnel used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the woman’s foot from beneath the vehicle.

Read more about the news story here.