Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, portraying Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In in “Queen of Tears,” find themselves married for three years yet still apprehensive about sharing a bed.

Penned by acclaimed writer Park Ji Eun, known for hits like “Crash Landing on You” and “My Love From the Star,” “Queen of Tears” unfolds the remarkable love saga of a married couple navigating through crises and defying odds to stay together.

Spoilers ahead

Once hailed as “the romance of the century,” the marriage of Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In faced turmoil, with dwindling interest and communication reduced to terse exchanges at work.

Even meals at home were silent affairs, with the couple seated apart, lost in their own thoughts.

In an upcoming episode, the couple, accustomed to sleeping separately, confronts the challenge of sharing a bed, which flusters them both. The mere prospect of lying under the same covers induces visible awkwardness.

Feelings of jealousy

As they share a room, Baek Hyun Woo manages to stir Hong Hae In’s heart after three years, leaving her bewildered by her unexpected response.

Meanwhile, Baek Hyun Woo grapples with his own feelings of jealousy toward Hong Hae In’s friendship with Yoon Eun Sung.

To witness the impact of this intimate encounter on their relationship, don’t miss the next episode of “Queen of Tears”, airing on March 16 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Kim Soo Hyun, a recipient of numerous awards, including Baeksang Arts Awards and Grand Bell Awards, has captivated audiences with his roles in acclaimed dramas like “Moon Embracing the Sun” and “My Love from the Star.”

Similarly, Kim Ji Won, recognized for her roles in popular dramas such as “The Heirs” and “Descendants of the Sun,” brings depth to her character in “Queen of Tears.”