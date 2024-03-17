In JTBC’s “Doctor Slump,” Park Hyung Sik plays Yeo Jung Woo, a prominent plastic surgeon whose career is threatened by an unforeseen medical mishap.

Park Shin Hye, meanwhile, plays anesthesiologist Nam Ha Neul, who is experiencing burnout. The narrative centres on their unexpected reunion and burgeoning romance amidst personal crises.

Spoilers ahead

In the latest episode, Nam Ha Neul contemplates returning to her former hospital after receiving an enticing job offer, while Yeo Jung Woo grapples with grief over the loss of a trusted colleague.

Intriguingly, newly unveiled stills suggest Yeo Jung Woo may be rehearsing a surprise proposal, amplifying anticipation.

Yeo Jung Woo tenderly takes Nam Ha Neul’s hand as the story progresses, hinting at a pivotal moment where he may propose to her.

The production team tantalizes viewers with the prospect of the couple’s pursuit of happiness and a potential happy ending.

Upcoming episodes

Viewers are urged to tune in to the upcoming episodes to discover whether Yeo Jung Woo’s proposal plans will come to fruition. The next instalment of Doctor Slump airs on March 16 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Park Hyung Sik rose to fame through his involvement in the K-pop group ZE:A and has since garnered acclaim for acting in various popular dramas. Park Hyung Sik was known for his strong vocals and energetic performances during his idol days.

His breakthrough role came in the popular drama “The Heirs” (2013), where he captured hearts with his charming portrayal.

Similarly, Park Shin Hye began her career early, gaining recognition as a child actress before transitioning to lead roles in notable television series.

She gained recognition as a child actress in popular dramas like “Stairway to Heaven” (2003) and “Tree of Heaven” (2006).

She starred in hit dramas like “You’re Beautiful” (2009), “Heartstrings” (2011), “The Heirs” (2013), “Pinocchio” (2014–2015), and “Doctors” (2016), establishing herself as a leading Korean actress.