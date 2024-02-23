Song Joong Ki is set to make a special appearance in the upcoming drama “Queen of Tears” as a show of support for his fellow actress Kim Ji Won, who shares the same agency.

Xportsnews reported on Feb 23 that Song Joong Ki has completed filming for his cameo role in the tvN series. And confirming the news, a representative from “Queen of Tears” stated, “Song Joong Ki will be making a special appearance in ‘Queen of Tears.'”

The drama, written by Park Ji Eun, renowned for works like “Crash Landing on You,” “My Love From the Star,” and “The Producers,” will narrate a miraculous, thrilling, and humorous love story of a married couple overcoming crises to stay together.

Kim Soo Hyun portrays Baek Hyeon Woo, the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group, while Kim Ji Won plays his wife, Hong Hae In, the heiress dubbed the “queen” of the department stores owned by the Queens Group.

Contrasting lives and personalities

The drama revolves around a married couple, Baek Hyun-Woo and Hong Hae-In,facing a crisis in their relationship. Hyun-Woo, a legal director for a conglomerate, rose from humble beginnings and is considered a hometown hero.

Hae-In, known as the “Arrogant Queen” at her family’s department store, comes from a wealthy background. Their contrasting lives and personalities create tension, leading to the central conflict.

The teaser makes references to issues of power relations, societal expectations, and the difficulties of love and marriage, even though the precise nature of the problem is yet unknown.

Reports suggest that Song Joong Ki’s cameo was facilitated by his connection with Kim Ji Won. Having previously collaborated in the KBS2 drama “Descendants of the Sun” and the tvN series “Arthdal Chronicles,” the two actors have shared the same agency, HighZium Studio, since 2022.

Crossed paths before

Interestingly, Song Joong Ki and Kim Soo Hyun have crossed paths before, having worked together in the 2009 drama “Will It Snow for Christmas?”

“Queen of Tears” is scheduled to premiere on March 9 at 9:20 p.m. KST, and fans eagerly anticipate this unique collaboration. Stay tuned for more updates!