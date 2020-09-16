Khloe Kardashian “hasn’t stopped crying” about ending of KUWTK, says momager Kris Jenner

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — Following the family’s announcement to conclude the hit reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians next year, momager Kris Jenner has said that Khloe Kardashian has not stopped crying over the end of KUWTK.

KUWTK will conclude in 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons, according to the Kardashian-Jenner family and the E! network.

Among all of Kris Jenner’s children, Khloe seems to be taking the news the hardest. The 64-year-old mother has told Ryan Seacrest, co-creator and executive producer of the show, that Khloe, 36 “hasn’t stopped crying” since the announcement.

“We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, but I think Khloe,” Kris shared during an appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Wednesday (Sept 9). “Khloe is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced.”

“She’s been so sweet and emotional about it. But there is so much more life yet to live and we’re going to have the best time doing what we do,” Kris added. “It’s been a hard decision, I’m not going to lie,” the momager continued. “It’s been very emotional.”

Kris was asked why the family had decided to end the show after 14 years and 20 seasons and she said it was to give everyone a chance to “breathe” and “slow down a bit”.

“I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit … figure out what our next steps are,” she explained. “We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful … for every single moment and everyone we work with.”

On Tuesday (Sept 8), Kim Kardashian West delivered the news in a heartfelt statement on behalf of herself; mum Kris; sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner; brother Rob Kardashian; and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick.

“To our amazing fans — It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the statement began. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The Kardashian Jenner clan have been part of the TV series for 14 years. Picture: Instagram

In the statement, the family thanked “the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

“Without Keeping Up With The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years,” said Kim, 39. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Kourtney, 41, and Khloe also shared the statement to their Instagram accounts.

“I will gather my thoughts and share them in a bit …,” Kourtney, who took a step back from filming last season in an effort to protect her private life, wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all,” Khloe said on her Instagram. “I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times❤️💔❤️💔 I love you all. Thank you for the memories!”

The final season is expected to air in 2021. /TISG