Kylie Jenner gifts daughter USD12,000 Hermes backpack for first day of school

Kylie Jenner is known as a reality star, model, makeup mogul and a possible billionaire (based on Forbes report which was later retracted).
Kylie shares a two-year-old daughter with Travis Scott named Stormi. It was Stormi’s first day of home school (as there is still a pandemic going on). Like so many children on back-to-school morning, little Stormi posed for a photo wearing her backpack, ready to go to her first day of class. However, unlike so many children on back-to-school morning, Stormi’s backpack was a USD12,000 Hermes Kelly Ado bag.
Stormi’s mother, Kylie shared a shot of the luxury bag on her Instagram story. Netizens then tweeted how they felt about Stormi and the bag.
@jflowers_96 wrote: First day of homeschool and stormi got her Kelly backpack on, I hate being poor.
@malaika8607 wrote: Wait is that an Hermes backpack for Stormi’s first day? And why am I so surprised?
Joanna13_ wrote: I know Kylie did not send Stormi in a f***king Birkin backpack Lmfao my hating ass
Stormi may be a very fortunate child.
_partofj wrote: Stormi on her way to school with her Hermes backpack. She will never know about a Jansport.
But she is just two years old!
cinibunss wrote: Stormi wearing a Hermes back pack for the first day of school. She’s 2.
Some commenters wondered whether there were better possible ways to spend USD12,000 than buying a toddler a designer bag.
OhhhEmely wrote: Stormi’s backpack alone could probably help me pay off some loans.
While others were just openly jealous of Stormi.
Angelicfatmah wrote: Hey @KylieJenner can you buy me a Hermes bag just like you did for stormi okay bye
And, of course, some people just had jokes about the whole situation:
lilthanngg wrote: stormi going to her first day of home school with a Hermes backpack!!! She is either extremely glam or she wanted a trolls backpack.
Stormi may just be a two-year-old toddler but she already owns a backpack that costs more than most people’s credit card bills and loans.