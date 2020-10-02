Kylie Jenner gifts daughter USD12,000 Hermes backpack for first day of school

- Advertisement -

Kylie Jenner is known as a reality star, model, makeup mogul and a possible billionaire (based on Forbes report which was later retracted).

Kylie shares a two-year-old daughter with Travis Scott named Stormi. It was Stormi’s first day of home school (as there is still a pandemic going on). Like so many children on back-to-school morning, little Stormi posed for a photo wearing her backpack, ready to go to her first day of class. However, unlike so many children on back-to-school morning, Stormi’s backpack was a USD12,000 Hermes Kelly Ado bag.

Stormi’s mother, Kylie shared a shot of the luxury bag on her Instagram story. Netizens then tweeted how they felt about Stormi and the bag.

@jflowers_96 wrote: First day of homeschool and stormi got her Kelly backpack on, I hate being poor.

@malaika8607 wrote: Wait is that an Hermes backpack for Stormi’s first day? And why am I so surprised?

Joanna13_ wrote: I know Kylie did not send Stormi in a f***king Birkin backpack Lmfao my hating ass

Stormi may be a very fortunate child.

_partofj wrote: Stormi on her way to school with her Hermes backpack. She will never know about a Jansport.

But she is just two years old!

cinibunss wrote: Stormi wearing a Hermes back pack for the first day of school. She’s 2.

Some commenters wondered whether there were better possible ways to spend USD12,000 than buying a toddler a designer bag.

OhhhEmely wrote: Stormi’s backpack alone could probably help me pay off some loans.

While others were just openly jealous of Stormi.

Angelicfatmah wrote: Hey @KylieJenner can you buy me a Hermes bag just like you did for stormi okay bye

And, of course, some people just had jokes about the whole situation:

lilthanngg wrote: stormi going to her first day of home school with a Hermes backpack!!! She is either extremely glam or she wanted a trolls backpack.

Stormi may just be a two-year-old toddler but she already owns a backpack that costs more than most people’s credit card bills and loans.