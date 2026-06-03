Malaysia’s discourse with Rohingya refugees, as some are campaigning against them

MALAYSIA: A recent social media campaign in Malaysia has sparked heated debate after claims circulated that Rohingya refugees were demanding rights and calling for the disbandment of the Bumiputera status. The allegations triggered intense discussions online, with many Malaysians questioning the role and demands of refugees accepted into the country.

Rohingya activist Yasmin Ullah dismissed claims that refugees in Malaysia are demanding land and special rights, calling them fabricated misinformation aimed at scapegoating vulnerable communities.

She stressed Rohingya fled persecution, not to make demands, and warned that online hate speech mirrors rhetoric used in Myanmar before the 2017 genocide. Refugees, she said, should not be blamed for crises they did not create.

A campaign titled “Remove Rohingya from Malaysia” has gained significant traction, amassing over 114,000 signatures in support. Reports estimate more than 200,000 Rohingya currently reside in Malaysia, making the issue highly sensitive.

X page @ bencanamalaysia claimed that it is relatively easy for refugees and illegal immigrants to enter Malaysia, contrasting the country’s approach with stricter immigration enforcement in Indonesia.

The post suggested that Indonesia faces fewer immigration issues due to its tougher stance. Unfortunately, the discussion also drew unkind remarks directed at refugees.

Some questioned whether Malaysia could send Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh instead, reflecting a sentiment that has gained traction in online discourse.

While this view is popular among some Malaysians, others drew comparison with Bangladeshi migrants, noting they are perceived more favourably for coming to Malaysia simply to work and keeping to themselves.

However, some argued that as long as Myanmar faces instability, the Rohingya refugee issue will persist across Southeast and South Asia, since the community has nowhere else to go. He added that Malaysia cannot simply expel refugees after accepting them, as such actions would carry serious humanitarian and political consequences.

One of the challenges faced by Rohingya refugees in Malaysia is their inability to work legally, leaving many without a stable source of income. Critics warn this situation could push some toward crime out of desperation, while others argue refugees should be given opportunities to contribute productively.

At the same time, segments of Malaysian society remain welcoming, believing in the importance of helping vulnerable communities despite economic and social pressures.