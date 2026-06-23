SPF: 2 men were arrested within 3 hours by Singapore Police Force after S$235K diamond swap theft in Chinatown

SINGAPORE: What looked like a routine inspection of an expensive diamond turned into a suspected theft case involving a fake replacement and a race against time.

Two men, aged 30 and 42, were arrested within three hours after a diamond worth more than S$235,000 was allegedly stolen from a jewellery store along Kreta Ayer Road.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the suspects were arrested at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on June 19, and the missing diamond was recovered before it could be lost for good.

The shop assistant’s suspicion helped uncover the theft

According to SPF, the pair had visited the jewellery store and expressed interest in buying the diamond. While examining the stone, they allegedly switched it with a fake diamond before leaving the store without making a purchase.

Their behaviour aroused the suspicion of a shop assistant. A subsequent check revealed that the genuine diamond had allegedly been replaced with a fake one.

Photo: Singapore Police Force (SPF) Photo of the genuine diamond that was recovered

Police received a call for assistance at about 3.40 pm on June 19.

Police tracked down suspects before their departure from the country

SPF said officers from the Central Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre worked fast to identify the suspects.

Using CCTV footage, police camera images and ground enquiries, investigators established the identities of the two men. They were located and arrested at Changi Airport Terminal 3 within three hours of the report being made.

The stolen diamond was recovered and seized as evidence.

The arrest highlights how surveillance technology and rapid coordination among police units can help solve crimes within hours, especially when suspects may be preparing to leave Singapore.

Luxury retailers warned about similar tactics

The two men are scheduled to be charged in court on June 20 with theft in a dwelling with common intention under Section 380, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code. If convicted, they could face up to seven years in jail and a fine.

SPF said it takes such offences seriously and advised businesses dealing in luxury goods to stay alert to theft methods involving distraction and sleight of hand.

Cases involving fake item swaps are uncommon but can be difficult to detect immediately, making staff vigilance a key line of defence.

Close attention during customer inspections can make all the difference for retailers handling high-value items. In this instance, a shop assistant’s suspicion helped prevent a costly loss and gave investigators a head start.