Malaysian YouTuber lashes back at netizens for making fun of her boobs

Malaysian YouTuber Madeleine Ang faced cyberbullying by internet trolls who poked fun at her boob size. The criticism came after Ang uploaded a few photos of herself on a vacation in Pulau Redang, Terengganu over the weekend. Ang, widely known as Okokokmou among her fans was spotted posing in different swimwear in photographs against a backdrop of the crystal clear ocean. Her photos garnered attention on Instagram with local internet trolls bullying her for her flat chest.

The influencer decided to take matters into her own hands. Ang responded by giving them a cheeky reply, undeterred by the negative remarks left by the internet trolls. One of the commentators said that her boobs were like the KLIA airport. Ang responded cheekily that her chest looked like Subang airport instead.

Following that, the influencer went on her Instagram Story to acknowledge the ongoing discussion about her body. Ang said that she is proud of her body and she will not be affected by the bullying.

“I have always been contented with my small breasts and was called the ‘airport’ girl since I was a child. Not only that, I am also very short and not particularly good looking, just like an underdeveloped child. But truth be told, I am very proud of myself,” Ang opened the post.

The YouTuber also said that it has always been her dream to be a model and try different styles of clothing even though she did not meet the necessary requirement to be a model.

“Some styles are well-received, while some people can’t stand them. But I am very happy because I get to do what I want to do. I am fulfilling my dreams and I am not hurting anyone in the process,” said the influencer.

Ang concluded by assuring her followers that she hasn’t taken the hate feedback personally. She also encouraged all women to tune out the negative voices online.

According to her, “Don’t lose your own unique charm simply because you don’t conform to other people’s aesthetic standards. As long as you are not hurting anyone, you should always be yourself.”