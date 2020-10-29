Khloé Kardashian had Covid-19

- Advertisement -

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has confirmed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in a teaser for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The show has been hinting at this for some time now. Her sister, Kylie noted in a trailer way back in April that ‘someone close’ to her had tested positive for the virus. Khloé addressed the camera (presumably her phone) from her bedroom, saying, “I’ve just found out that I do have corona.”

“It was really bad for a couple of days – vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she continued. “My chest would burn when I cough.”

This is not the only Kardashian/COVID news this week. Kim is under fire for celebrating her 40th birthday on a private island. However, given the timeline of the episodes, it is likely that Khloé contracted the virus in March. The reality star’s Instagram at the time did not indicate anything unusual, apart from maybe slightly fewer new selfies than usual.

Born on June 27, 1984, Khloé Alexandra Kardashian is an American media personality and socialite. Since 2007, she has starred with her family in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Its success has led to the creation of spin-offs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami (2009–2013) and Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons (2014–2015).

From September 2009 to October 2016, she was married to basketball player Lamar Odom, who she married one month after they first met. They starred in their own reality television series, Khloé & Lamar (2011–2012). In 2009, Kardashian participated in the second season of The Celebrity Apprentice, finishing 10th among 16 candidates. In 2012, she co-hosted the second season of the US adaptation of The X Factor with actor Mario Lopez.

She is involved in the retail and fashion industries with her sisters Kourtney and Kim. They have launched several clothing collections and fragrances, and additionally released the book Kardashian Konfidential in 2010. They starred in their own short-lived reality television series, Dash Dolls (2015).

In 2016, she hosted her own talk show, Kocktails with Khloé, and stars in the health and fitness docu-series Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian.

