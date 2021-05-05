“Get your shot, steady pom pi pi” wins praise around the globe as a “FRESH COVID vaccination jam”

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A Government’s got to do what a Government’s got to do to keep people safe, right?

And sometimes this includes a catchy vaccination song to inform, entertain, and most of all get people into vaccination centres to get their shots so that transmissions can be reduced, the economy can reopen, and everyone’s lives can go back to normal (or as close to normal as it gets).

But in Singapore, some have been hesitant to get their shot, preferring to wait.

With some countries, including the USA, showing a growing number of people refusing to get vaccinated or not coming back for their second shots—resulting in vaccines wasted and centres closing down—authorities are rightly concerned to motivate people to get their shots.

And sometimes, they need to get a little creative.

Singapore’s latest contribution to getting people to get their jabs is certainly a creative one, coming in the form of a two-minute song from beloved Phua Chu Kang and his wife, Rosie. Uncle Phua also made a video about the virus last year.

Is it as cringeworthy as can be expected? Yes.

But it’s also catchy and informative and has caught the attention of others around the globe.

An Australian media website, bandt.com.au, called it “Completely Bonkers” but “Ridiculously Catchy,” while The Guardian wrote that “Singapore turns to disco to keep Covid vaccine rollout on track.“

“So far, the video has been praised online as lovable cringe and surprisingly informative, while some international viewers have urged their own governments to produce similar tracks. Others have expressed concern the video may be played repeatedly by the Singapore government until everyone is vaccinated,” writes The Guardian’s Southeast Asia correspondent, Rebecca Ratcliffe.

Doug Saunders, the international affairs columnist for The Globe and Mail, had high praises for the ad.

He tweeted, “There are vaccination awareness campaigns, and then there’s Singapore’s vaccination awareness campaign. Excuse me while I play it a fifth time.”

There are vaccination awareness campaigns, and then there’s Singapore’s vaccination awareness campaign. Excuse me while I play it a fifth time https://t.co/tLVwpQXlnR — Doug Saunders (@DougSaunders) May 2, 2021

One woman praised it for being a “FRESH COVID vaccination jam” and called Uncle Phua Singapore’s Bruno Mars.

Others were equally positive.

Another woman wrote about her mixed feelings for the song.

O.M.G. Quite love it and want to hide from it at the same time. — Priscilla Hon (@PriscillaHon) May 2, 2021

Read also: “Share love, not virus” — Phua Chu Kang gets serious in Covid-19 message

