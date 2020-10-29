Kim Bum thanks Lee Min Ho for gift

- Advertisement -

It is no secret that Kim Bum and Lee Min Ho are close friends. The duo met when they filmed Boys Over Flowers many years back and have maintained their friendship. Recently, Kim Bum received a coffee truck from Lee Min Ho on the set of Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

Kim Bum posted several photos on Instagram of himself by the truck on October 28. He thanked Lee Min Ho in the caption, calling him a ‘hyung’ (older brother or male friend), longtime friend and co-worker.

Kim Bum added, “From Lee Gon to Lee Rang,” referring to their characters in Lee Min Ho’s drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” and Kim Bum’s drama “Tale of the Nine-Tailed.”

A banner by Lee Min Ho on the truck read, “To the actors and staff, enjoy and gain strength! Please look after Bum.” Another banner references a line said by Lee Rang in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed,” saying, “We’ve just opened up now! Have a drink with Bum.”

Lee Min Ho and Kim Bum starred together in the popular drama “Boys Over Flowers” in 2009. Kim Bum currently acts alongside Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah in the tvN drama “Tale of the Nine-Tailed.”

The ‘urban fantasy drama’ is about a male gumiho (mythical nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) settling in a city. It is hunted down by the determined fearless producing director Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah).

Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother is played by Kim Bum and is the child of a human and gumiho.

Yi Yeon and Nam Ji Ah have an interesting relationship where they will be chased respectively.

Yi Rang, a gumiho with a dangerous aura has a cold and tense sibling rivalry with Yi Yeon. Characters that are not human but live in the city as Yi Yeon’s and Yi Rang’s allies also appear on the character chart.

Since his time as the guardian spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Range, gumiho Goo Shin Joo (Hwan Hee) has been a loyal subject of Yi Yeon.

He now works as a vet while in disguise as a human and he supports Yi Yeon as he gets pursued by Nam Ji Ah.

Like Yi Yeon and Goo Shin Joo, Yi Rang has the loyalty of Ki Yoo Ri (Kim Yong Ji), a gumiho originating from a Russian fox.

Ki Yoo Ri is the director of Mox department store, showing off a lofty charm and enjoying a posh life.

Tal Eui Pa (Kim Jung Nan) and Hyun Eui Ong (Ahn Gil Kang) have been working at the Underworld Immigration Office for 600 years with Yi Yeon as minor government employees.

