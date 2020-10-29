Entertainment Celebrity is rapper

Adele is dating rapper Skepta

Adele and Skepta (real name Joseph Junior Adenuga) have been friends for years

Adele appeared on Saturday Night Live recently. Picture: Instagram

Songstress is reportedly dating rapper with a source saying that ‘things have been heating up.’ A source told PEOPLE that the 32-year-old singer and Skepta run in the same circles in London and she is having fun.

Adele and Skepta (real name Joseph Junior Adenuga) have been friends for years and they share a connection over music, their shared home neighbourhood of Tottenham, London, and being parents to young children.

Rapper Skepta and Adele are said to be . Picture: Instagram

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” said Skepta — who has a 2-year-old daughter, River, from a previous relationship — said in a 2016 interview with the Evening Standard. “She speaks to me about how things are going.”

Adele filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki in September 2019 after seven years together. Since then, the singer has “been a lot more social and opened up quite a bit.” She has also been taking new risks. While hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time last weekend, she put her comedic chops on display. Joking about experiencing “a lot” of heartbreak in her life, she appeared on a Bachelor spoof and quipped she would next appear on the dating show Love Island.

Adele spoke about her much talked about slim figure for the first time in her opening monologue, saying, “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me.”

“Because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and could only bring half of me,” she continued. “And this is the half I chose.”

According to sources, Adele has remained committed to a diet and fitness regimen including Pilates, weight training and other targeted areas.

“She is still very motivated because she feels great,” says an insider.

Lately, a lot has changed in Adele’s life but her commitment to her and Konecki’s eight-year-old son, Angelo, remains the same. She has been helping her son stay on track with school while splitting her time between Los Angeles and London during the pandemic.

“It’s been Adele’s focus to help him be successful with online schooling,” the insider says. “They are on a good schedule.”

Though her much-anticipated new album was placed on hold because of the pandemic, sources say her art is evolving along with her.

“There have been major challenges in her life and in the world,” says a music-industry source. “She’s working her way around all of that and will introduce it when she’s ready. She’s doing well and feeling terrific.”

