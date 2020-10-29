Malaysian heiress Chryseis Tan celebrates 32nd birthday

- Advertisement -

Malaysian socialite Chryseis Tan just celebrated her 32nd birthday. The mother of one celebrated her first birthday since becoming a new mother to Arianna Kyla. The founder of LUMI Beauty took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, captioning her Instagram post with, “First birthday 🎂 as a mama ❤️.” Currently Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya are still under the CMCO (conditional movement control order), organising a birthday party may be tough. The heiress managed to celebrate the occasion with her loved ones.

Tan is also the CEO of Berjaya Times Square and the birthday girl was photographed together with her husband Faliq Nasimuddin and their bundle of joy beside an extravagant two-tier cake. The beautiful cake not only had dolls that represent each family member but it was also surrounded with pictures of little Arianna. In another photo, Tan was also given three additional cakes for her special day.

Chryseis Tan and Faliq Nasimuddin became parents in July this year. When Arianna was born, she posted a photo of her newborn. The photo featured the baby girl wrapped in pink cloth with her mother gently holding her tiny hand. Celebrity friends and followers took to the comments section to wish the couple congratulations as well as good health and speedy recovery.

Malaysian socialite Chryseis Tan and her husband Faliq Nasimuddin held a baby shower to reveal the gender of the child before she was born. Most of their loved ones guessed that the child was a boy but it turned out to be a girl. The baby shower was held at The Ritz-Carlton Residences Kuala Lumpur and their family members were invited.

Chryseis Tan’s father, Tan Sri Vincent Tan is a Malaysian billionaire who is the chairman and chief executive of the Berjaya Group, a multi-industry conglomerate, as well as owner of three football clubs around the world. Tan is one of 11 children and she is the CEO of Berjaya Times Square Berhad.

She manages the daily operations of Berjaya Times Square, La Juiceria and other ventures overseas such as the Four Seasons Hotel in Kyoto. She tied the knot with Faliq Nasimuddin, the son of the founder of Naza Group of companies. He is the son of late billionaire Tan Sri Nasimuddin Amin who founded Naza Group. It is one of the biggest motor-trade names in Malaysia.

Faliq proposed to Chryseis when they were holidaying in Marrakesh. They both met while they were studying at an international school.

