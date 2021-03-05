BTS’ Suga celebrates upcoming birthday with chart-topper, thanks to his fans

- Advertisement -

Seoul — BTS’ Suga, also known as Agust D, recently celebrated his upcoming birthday with a wonderful gift that only the BTS Army (fans of BTS) can give. BTS Army put Daechwita, the lead track from Suga’s 2020 mixtape, atop the US iTunes’ song sales chart. Fans of the K-pop idol decided to mark his upcoming birthday, March 9, with a “buying party” and succeeded in placing the single at the top of the chart in only six hours.

The Star reported that on Monday (March 1), music video views for Daechwita surpassed 200 million, doubling the number from July 2020. Suga became the first solo K-pop artiste to enter both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100, the main albums and singles charts respectively, with his second solo mixtape D-2.

The project also took the seventh spot on Britain’s Official Albums Chart Top 100, the highest position for a solo K-pop musician.

- Advertisement -

Born on March 9, 1993, Min Yoon-gi, better known by his stage names Suga and Agust D, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by Big Hit Entertainment, he debuted as a member of the South Korean pop idol group BTS in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming.

The reissue reached the third spot on Billboard‘s World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, D-2. Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia’s ARIA Album Chart. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to Suga as a songwriter and producer, including Suran’s “Wine”, which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys), consists of seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. BTS is also a backronym for Beyond the Scene in July 2017. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres./TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg