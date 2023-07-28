SINGAPORE: When a relationship meets, money matters. An online user recently turned to Singaporeans for relationship and economic advice, asking how their expenses changed when they got into relationships. The netizen also asked to what extent the change in spending affects couples.

“Reveal other details too, if you are comfortable with it (gender, age, etc.),” the post read. “The cost of living has increased significantly lately, (so I’m) wondering how much further it affects people in a new relationship.”

Singaporeans did not disappoint, as a handful made a beeline for the comments section to share their personal experiences.

While some talked about factors such as the frequency of going out on dates, others shared their system of partner budgeting.

“Depends on how often you guys meet and what you do,” said one. “Don’t really have a ballpark, but every time we get dinner out (usually weeknights), it’ll be 20-30/pax, and dates around 30-50/pax depending on what you do as well. In the end, we just try to balance it out by staying home some weekends.” “Mid-late 20s, both working,” shared another. “We have a joint account where both of us contribute S$300 monthly, so a total of S$600 a month for all our expenses. Going on dates, movies, food and meals with our families. We just pay ourselves first and then make a “claim” from the joint account. Whatever amount that is leftover (usually 100-250) monthly becomes a “holiday fund” so we just keep putting 300 in monthly.” “Not exactly new, but comparing the expenses before and after is about 20 to 30% more but definitely 100% happier,” shared another. Still, one online user wrote, “I felt that I was spending more money when I was single and dating – because going on random first few dates typically means dining in restaurants or bars and since I usually pay for my own share, I was spending a fair bit of money. It stabilised once I had a partner as we tend to do more activities that are cheaper or free like museums, walks, hikes, and dine-in hawker centres! With my partner, I definitely prefer us to both save money for our future.” People who are in new or new-ish relationship. How much have your monthly expenses increased compared to when you were single?

by u/iniitu in askSingapore

