Justin Bieber tops Artist 100 chart

Justin Bieber is at No.1 on the Artist 100 chart. Picture: Instagram

Thanks to the continued success of Justin Bieber’s LP Justice and the arrival of his new faith-based release Freedom, the pop star scores his 14th total week at No 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, leading the list dated April 17.

According to MRC Data, Justice returns to No 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for a second week on top with 75,000 equivalent album units earned. Following My World 2.0 (four weeks, 2010), it is Justin Bieber’s second title to record multiple weeks at No 1, according to Billboard.

Demi Lovato is No.2 on the Artist 100 chart. Picture: Instagram

Beiber’s reign at the top of the Artist 100 chart is aided by his surprise six-song set Freedom released on Easter Sunday (April 4). Freedom debuts at No 3 on Top Christian Albums and No 172 on the Billboard 200 (7,000 units earned in the week ending April 8). Bieber also has four entries, all from Justice, on the latest Billboard Hot 100, led by “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, at No 3 after debuting at No 1 two weeks before.

Bieber ties Post Malone for the sixth-most weeks spent at No 1 on the Artist 100 since the chart’s 2014 launch.

Most Weeks at No. 1, Artist 100:
46, Taylor Swift
32, Drake
22, The Weeknd
16, BTS
15, Ariana Grande
14, Justin Bieber
14, Post Malone
12, Ed Sheeran

Demi Lovato also reaches a new high. She is currently No 2 on the Artist 100 in her first appearance on the chart in nearly a year, with her new album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over debuting at No 2 on the Billboard 200 (74,000 units). Prior to this, Lovato peaked at No 3 on the Artist 100 in November 2015 when her album Confident also opened at No 2 on the Billboard 200.

