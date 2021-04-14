Entertainment Celebrity Jennifer Aniston adopting a child? No, says her rep

Jennifer Aniston adopting a child? No, says her rep

Jennifer Aniston is rumoured to be adopting a child. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

 

Jennifer Aniston and the cast of Friends just completed filming for their much anticipated HBO Max reunion. And rumours began flying even before the teaser could be aired. Aniston revealed in the special that she is adopting a child, claimed some European tabloids. But TMZ  poured cold water on that with a comment straight from the actress’ rep. The media outlet quoted  Aniston’s rep as saying: “Rumours of Jennifer being in the process of adopting a baby are false and never happened.”

According to Elle, the actress has long been subject to false pregnancy rumours and constant coverage of her love life (especially her relationship with her former husband Brad Pitt). Aniston spoke in her January 2019 Elle interview about the media’s treatment of her being single and her past marriages to Pitt, which ended in 2005, and Justin Theroux, which ended in 2017.

Friends is having a reunion. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

“I don’t feel a void. I really don’t. My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion,” she said. “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore. Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice. When the work has been put in and it doesn’t seem that there’s an option of it working, that’s okay. That’s not a failure. We have these clichés around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it’s very narrow-minded thinking.”

About the public focusing on her marital or family status, she said, “You’re diminishing everything I have succeeded at, and that I have built and created.” She added, “It’s such a shallow lens that people look through. It’s the only place to point a finger at me as though it’s my damage—like it’s some sort of a scarlet letter on me that I haven’t yet procreated, or maybe won’t ever procreate.”

Finding that perfect partner and happy ending is “a very romantic idea. It’s a very storybook idea. I understand it, and I think for some people it does work,” she said. “And it’s powerful and it’s incredible and it’s admirable. Even enviable. But everybody’s path is different.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Will voters’ views be considered in choosing the next 4G leader?

Singapore—The times, as the song goes, are a-changing. Or are they, really? A Reuters report weighed in on whether or not voters’ views would be taken into consideration in choosing the next leader of the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth generation (4G)...
View Post
Featured News

Netizens petition: ‘Say NO to Chan Chun Sing for PM!’

Singapore -- Since news broke last Thursday (April 8) that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat would step aside as leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team, speculation has been rife amongst netizens as to who would be the next...
View Post
Featured News

Covid-19 vaccinated migrant worker among 20 new cases in S’pore, first dorm case in 6 weeks

Singapore – One foreign worker in a dormitory who had already been vaccinated was among the 20 new Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Apr 11). The 23-year-old male Indian national, a work permit holder employed by...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent