Jennifer Aniston adopting a child? No, says her rep

- Advertisement -

Jennifer Aniston and the cast of Friends just completed filming for their much anticipated HBO Max reunion. And rumours began flying even before the teaser could be aired. Aniston revealed in the special that she is adopting a child, claimed some European tabloids. But TMZ poured cold water on that with a comment straight from the actress’ rep. The media outlet quoted Aniston’s rep as saying: “Rumours of Jennifer being in the process of adopting a baby are false and never happened.”

According to Elle, the actress has long been subject to false pregnancy rumours and constant coverage of her love life (especially her relationship with her former husband Brad Pitt). Aniston spoke in her January 2019 Elle interview about the media’s treatment of her being single and her past marriages to Pitt, which ended in 2005, and Justin Theroux, which ended in 2017.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t feel a void. I really don’t. My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion,” she said. “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore. Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice. When the work has been put in and it doesn’t seem that there’s an option of it working, that’s okay. That’s not a failure. We have these clichés around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it’s very narrow-minded thinking.”

About the public focusing on her marital or family status, she said, “You’re diminishing everything I have succeeded at, and that I have built and created.” She added, “It’s such a shallow lens that people look through. It’s the only place to point a finger at me as though it’s my damage—like it’s some sort of a scarlet letter on me that I haven’t yet procreated, or maybe won’t ever procreate.”

Finding that perfect partner and happy ending is “a very romantic idea. It’s a very storybook idea. I understand it, and I think for some people it does work,” she said. “And it’s powerful and it’s incredible and it’s admirable. Even enviable. But everybody’s path is different.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg