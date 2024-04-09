Entertainment

Joo Jong Hyuk can’t tell lies in “Frankly Speaking”

April 9, 2024

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Frankly Speaking” has given a glimpse into Joo Jong Hyuk’s character!

In “Frankly Speaking,” a new romantic comedy, Go Kyung Pyo plays Song Ki Baek, an up-and-coming news anchor known for his strict adherence to rules and pristine image.

However, his life takes an unexpected turn when an accident leaves him with a peculiar condition: the inability to tell lies.

Photo: Instagram/JTBC Drama

Facing significant setbacks within a year

Joo Jong Hyuk portrays trot singer Kim Jung Heon, who debuted as an idol at 20 but faced significant setbacks within a year.

After nearly a decade in various roles in the broadcasting industry, he unexpectedly finds success in a trot audition program, capturing the hearts of mothers nationwide.

Determined to reunite with his ex-girlfriend On Woo Ju (played by Kang Han Na), Jung Heon, a variety show writer, tirelessly pursues his goal.

The newly unveiled stills depict Kim Jung Heon in his element as a popular trot singer, exuding charm with his well-groomed appearance and vibrant energy.

However, glimpses into his life off-stage present a stark contrast as he lounges at home in a casual T-shirt and messy hair and indulges in a large pack of yogurt beverage.

Captivating storyline

Another image captures a pivotal moment between Jung Heon and Woo Ju, as Jung Heon, donned in a tuxedo, locks eyes with his former flame.

Their intertwined pasts, including Jung Heon’s connection to Ki Baek as a former classmate, set the stage for a captivating storyline.

“Frankly Speaking” is scheduled to premiere on May 1 at 8:50 p.m. KST, promising viewers an engaging romantic comedy.

Joo Jong Hyuk gained recognition for portraying lawyer Kwon Min-woo in the popular 2022 series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

He has also appeared in dramas like “Yumi’s Cells,” “D.P.,” and “Happiness.” These roles demonstrate his versatility and experience in taking on diverse characters.

