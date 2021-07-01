Entertainment Celebrity Jacky Cheung is selling his duplex for SGD74.5million

Jacky Cheung is selling his duplex for SGD74.5million

Any takers?

Jacky Cheung is a keen property investor. Picture: Instagram

Hong Kong — Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung, 59 is known as the “God of Songs” and he is also known as the “God of Property”.

The Heavenly King is a keen investor, just like many of his celebrity friends. It was reported by the Hong Kong media that Cheung recently put his duplex in The Somerset in Repulse Bay on the market for HK$430mil (SGD74.5mil). The huge 4,655 sq ft apartment is reportedly made up of two duplex units which Cheung combined into one.

It is reported that Cheung and his wife, former Hong Kong actress May Lo, paid a total of HK$46.3mil (SGD8.1mil) for the two units in 1993 and 2004. Cheung and Lo have been living there with their two daughters, Zoe,20 and Zie, 15 since the apartment was refurbished.

The family just moved to a new home and are looking to take advantage of the strong property market to sell the apartment. Cheung will earn a cool eight-fold profit if successful.

Jacky Cheung is not just the God of Songs but also God of Property. Picture: Instagram

According to 8days.sg, Cheung is reported to have a keen eye for property and has been investing in real estate since the ’90s. In his years of investing, he pays for them in cash and has never made a loss.

Lo is equally savvy and manages his portfolio for him. Nicholas Tse is said to at the duplex in Somerset. Cheung currently owns at least five properties, with a total market value of at least HK$800mil (SGD138.5mil). This includes a unit in Elm Towers at Jardine’s Lookout and a penthouse in Repulse Bay.

Cheung also invests in industrial buildings such as two units in Paramount in Chai Wan for a total of HK$13.8mil (SGD2.4mil) in 2017.

Most of his properties are rented out and he earns at least HK$1mil (SGD173,200) in rental each month.

Born Jul 10, 1961, Jacky Cheung Hok-yau is a Hong Kong singer, songwriter and actor. With more than 25 million records sold as of 2003, he is regarded as one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” and has been deemed the “God of Songs” of contemporary Chinese music.

Cheung is known for his lengthy, sell-out tours, his best-selling album The Goodbye Kiss and his personal Private Corner album project, for which he coined the phrase ‘Canto-jazz’. /TISG

