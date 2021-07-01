Entertainment Celebrity warns fans about online get-rich-quick scams that use his name

JJ Lin warns fans about online get-rich-quick scams that use his name

There is only one verified account of JJ Lin across all social media channels and most importantly, under no circumstance will JJ solicit personal information or money from his friends, fans or members of the public, he said.

Instagram stories: JJ LIn

Singapore — Singer-songwriter JJ Lin took to social media to warn the public, especially his fans, concerning advertisements and articles that have been using his name.

In a series of Instagram Stories on Jun 28, he issued a to his followers about several online accounts claiming to be his.

“Please note that there is only one verified account of JJ Lin across all social media channels and most importantly, under no circumstance will JJ solicit personal information or from his friends, fans or members of the public,” the singer, 40, said in a statement that was published on Instagram and Facebook on Tuesday (Jun 29).

On Instagram Stories, he said that there has been a advertisement and an article that talked about a money-making scheme the singer is reportedly ready to teach. 

It is supposedly guaranteed to make a lot of money even for those who have no knowledge “about technology or investing.”

Mr Lin wrote, ”This is scam! Please do not be deceived! I urge everyone in the country to shut them down.”

His company, JFJ Productions, has said it will not tolerate these fraudulent activities.

“Regarding fraudulent acts by criminals, we will not tolerate it, and we have sought assistance from the relevant units for investigation and evidence collection. However, these type of scams are endless. 

I hereby urge everyone to be vigilant and not to believe the rumours circulating on the Internet. If you encounter a situation where suspected criminals are attempting to scam you, please report it immediately and block the account to avoid becoming a victim.”

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter made the news when he signed with United Talent Agency (UTA), one of the biggest in Hollywood, shortly after he released his first English album.

On Apr 28, UTA announced that it signed Mr Lin with via an Instagram post, noting that his music has reached more than 121 billion streams all over the globe via online platforms and that he has also received nearly 400 all over Asia. 

“His debut album, Music Voyager, won him the for ‘Best New Artist’ at the Golden Melody Awards.

“He has completed four world and more than 130 shows, with 66 shows from his recent Sanctuary World Tour selling out within 10 minutes of release,” UTA’s post read.

The post also mentioned the international artists the superstar has collaborated with, including Hans Zimmer, Jason Mraz, Ayumi Hamasaki, Steve Aoki and Jackson Wang.

On his English album, Like You Do, Lin sand a ballad with UK singer Anne-Marie called “Bedroom.”  

The Hollywood Reporter in its report on Apr 27 said Lin has been named one of Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars and appeared as a guest on The Voice in China. 

The singer also posted about his new representation, writing  “Happy to be part of the UTA family! @unitedtalent” on Instagram. /

Read also: Top Hollywood talent agency to represent ‘pop music superstar’ JJ Lin

Top Hollywood talent agency to represent ‘pop music superstar’ JJ Lin

