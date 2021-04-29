Top Hollywood talent agency to represent ‘pop music superstar’ JJ Lin

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The future is looking good for Singaporean singer JJ Lin.

The Hollywood Reporter in an “exclusive” report says the “Chinese Pop Music Superstar JJ Lin” has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA), one of the biggest in Hollywood.

The 40-year-old Lin, based in Taiwan, released his first English album just a few days ago.

He will be represented by UTA in the US and Europe.

UTA announced that it signed Lin with an Instagram post on Wednesday (Apr 28), noting that his music has reached more than 121 billion streams all over the globe via online platforms, and that he has also received nearly 400 music awards all over Asia.

“His debut album, Music Voyager, won him the award for ‘Best New Artist’ at the Golden Melody Awards.

“He has completed four world tours and more than 130 shows, with 66 shows from his recent Sanctuary World Tour selling out within 10 minutes of release,” UTA’s post read.

The post also mentioned the international artists the superstar has collaborated with, including Hans Zimmer, Jason Mraz, Ayumi Hamasaki, Steve Aoki and Jackson Wang.

On his English album, Like You Do, Lin sings a ballad with UK singer Anne-Marie called “Bedroom.” Take a listen here.

The Hollywood Reporter in its report on Apr 27 said Lin has been named one of Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars and appeared as a guest on The Voice in China.

He is also active in gaming, having launched the professional esports team Team Still Moving under Gunfire (Team SMG) in Southeast Asia and China.

The singer also posted about his new representation, writing “Happy to be part of the UTA family! @unitedtalent” on Instagram.

Born on March 27 1981, Wayne Lim Junjie, better known by his stage name JJ Lin, is a Singaporean singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. Lin launched his musical career in 2003. He has received three Golden Melody Awards, including one for Best New Artist and two for Best Mandarin Male Singer.

The singer was born into an ethnic Kim-mûi Hokkien family (Minnan ethnicity) in Singapore and studied at Jing Shan Primary School, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and Saint Andrew’s Junior College before completing his national service. His family consists of his brother, father and mother who have a background in Chinese classical music. They have influenced his music. His brother was also a major influence in his career choice.

