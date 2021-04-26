Entertainment Celebrity JJ Lin releases first English album

JJ Lin releases first English album

On April 23 the 40-year-old released his first English album Like You Do.

JJ Lin just dropped his first English album. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin is successful in the Chinese-speaking world with his music and now he is moving on to the English market next.

On April 23 the 40-year-old released his first English album Like You Do. Consisting of eight English-language tracks which are mostly uptempo, the album also has a slower track called Steady My Love and the penultimate track, Bedroom. Bedroom is a searing ballad where Lin collaborated with one of UK’s hottest pop sensations, 2002 hitmaker Anne-Marie for a duet, according to The Star.

“Every song is a reflection of the darker version of myself. And I’ve found a sense of healing, by reaching in and realising that true strength is found in embracing every version of the self,” he wrote about the album on Instagram.

While this is Lin’s first English album, the singer has released a number of English tracks over the years, scattered across his 14-album career including Until The Day, Stay With You (duet with Stefanie Sun) and I Am Alive (duet with Jason Mraz).

- Advertisement -

Anne-Marie and JJ Lin collaborated on Bedroom. Picture: Instagram

Born on March 27 1981, Wayne Lim Junjie, better known by his stage name JJ Lin is a Singaporean singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. Lin launched his musical career by releasing his debut album, Music Voyager (2003). Lin has received three Golden Melody Awards, including one Best New Artist and two Best Mandarin Male Singer.

JJ Lin was born to an ethnic Kim-mûi Hokkien family (Minnan ethnicity) in Singapore and studied at Jing Shan Primary School, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and Saint Andrew’s Junior College before completing his National Service. Lin’s family consists of his brother, father and mother who have a background in Chinese Classical Music, hence influencing the artist’s music. Furthermore, his brother was a major influence in his career choice.

In addition to Mandarin, Lin also sings in English, Hokkien (his native dialect) and Cantonese using romanized pronunciation system, and has released his songs in Cantonese. In Taiwan, he was awarded the Best New Artist award at the Golden Melody Awards./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

A heartwarming sight: Pritam’s residents get cheeky on a house visit

Singapore -- Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh was praised for his sincerity and being close to the residents when he posted a picture of himself with an elderly couple, all three happily smiling, on Facebook. "Your sincerity speaks for itself," commented a...
View Post
Featured News

Comparing Lee’s leadership renewal with Low’s: A Singaporean’s perspective

Singapore -- Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's stepping aside as leader of the People's Action Party (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) team has sparked online comparisons pitting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong not against the current Workers' Party leader Pritam Singh but...
View Post
Celebrity

Flight attendant touched by Andy Lau’s devotion to his wife

Hong Kong -- It is no surprise Heavenly King Andy Lau is loved by many. He is attractive, humble and maintains a good image. Despite being so popular, Lau maintains his privacy and more so when it comes to his love...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent