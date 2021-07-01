Nicholas Tse used to be rebellious but there was a way to get him to cooperate, said his manager

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Mani Fok of Emperor Entertainment Group has worked with many celebrities over the years and she was asked how she dealt with someone who is “talented but rebellious and refuses to listen” to her.

The first person that came to mind was the young Nicholas Tse. The 48-year-old celebrity manager said, “When I asked him to turn left, he would definitely go to the right instead.”

Fok shared her experience on her recent appearance on the Chinese talk show The Super Sisters together with Hong Kong singer, Joey Yung, 41, whom she also manages.

Yung agreed, saying, “The Nicholas of the past got angry very easily and we used to be afraid of him.”

- Advertisement -

To show how defiant Tse could be, Fok placed a bet with her colleagues, saying that she could get him to tear off a poster that was stuck on the door of Emperor Group head honcho Albert Yeung (aka their big boss), as reported by 8days.sg.

“That’s impossible,” her co-workers had scoffed. “He’ll never listen to you.”

Boy, were they wrong.

As soon as Fok told Tse, “The boss specially asked for that poster to be put up on his door. Don’t ever take it down or you’re dead”, Tse declared, “Hmph! I’m not afraid!” and immediately ripped it off.

- Advertisement -

“With him, you can’t use typical methods, such as saying, ‘Oh, please help me to take down that poster,’” she explained, proving just what an expert she is at handling her artistes.

Apparently, Yung can be “quite stubborn” as well.

One time, when Yung was about to hold a concert, Fok suddenly told her that she had to do an interview.

- Advertisement -

According to Fok, Yung suddenly became “very agitated”. “That was the first time I saw her eyes get bloodshot. It looked like she was going to turn into another Nicholas. I quickly grabbed both her hands ‘cos I was so scared she was going to hit me! (Laughs)”

Yung, who did do the interview in the end, then explained her side of the story. “It was only two hours to show time and I thought it was very disrespectful to my performance, which is why I turned into the Hulk,” she quipped.

Other than that one incident, Yung shared that she’s generally very well-behaved with Fok and does her best to cooperate with her. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg