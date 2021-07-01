Joe Ma’s wife posted throwback photos on their 28th Wedding Anniversary shows how little the actor has aged

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Last Sunday, Hong Kong actor Joe Ma turned 53 and on Jun 28, he celebrated his 28th wedding anniversary with his wife Karen Cheung.

Cheung took to Instagram to share several photos to commemorate the occasion, two throwback photos of the couple when they were dating, another with the old age filter and a recent selfie. Cheung captioned the post, saying:

“From time we met in our youth till we mature, till the present, in another 30 years, we will soon be in our silver years. It is fate that we can become husband and wife. I hope we will be able to face the good times and the hard times together, keep a clean heart, be free from obstacles, and be really happy and free… Happy 28th wedding anniversary!”

Ma also posted the same pics on his IG, wishing his wife: “Happy anniversary! Grateful to have your company in life.”

Friends of the couple and netizens could not help but gush over the photos, and Ma’s age-defying good looks were complimented, as reported by 8days.sg.

“Looking younger and more handsome,” wrote one netizen, while another said that Ma is “as handsome as before”.

Cheung, who is an honorary assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong, and Ma first met when they were classmates in junior high school.

They met again when they were 19 and started dating. In 1993, the couple got married and Cheung gave birth to their son Zai Xiang five years later. Zai Xiang is studying mechanical engineering in Sydney and is also a part-time model. He is also a certified Bondi Beach lifeguard.

Born on June 27, 1968, Joe Ma Tak-chung is a Hong Kong TVB actor. He was a policeman before he joined the Hong Kong entertainment industry in 1993. He was a member of the elite G4.

Ma is one of a few Hong Kong actors who are former members of Hong Kong discipline or colonial services. /TISG

