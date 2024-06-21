Celebrity

J-Hope of BTS reportedly paid cash for an 8.6 million USD penthouse

ByLydia Koh

June 21, 2024

BTS’ J-Hope has made a significant real estate purchase, acquiring a penthouse in Afer Hangang with cash.

As reported by Ten Asia on June 20, J-Hope bought a duplex unit in the Afer Hangang penthouse located in Seobinggo-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The unit spans 273.86 square meters across two floors. J-Hope was assigned this unit in 2020 and completed the ownership transfer on June 10. The penthouse’s sale price is approximately 12 billion KRW (~8.6 million USD).

Photo: Instagram/J-Hope

Premier residential complex

Afer Hangang is a premier residential complex with 26 units ranging from 205.84 to 273.94 square meters, extending from the 5th basement to the 10th floor above ground. The building was designed by renowned architect Professor Yoo Hyun Joon of Hongik University.

Situated adjacent to Yongsan Park, Afer Hangang offers residents views of both Yongsan Park and the Han River. It also provides premium services such as limousine service, house cleaning, and concierge service.

Not his first luxury real estate purchase

Previously, J-Hope purchased two luxury apartments in Trimage, Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. In 2016, he acquired a 32-pyeong unit (~1,139 sq ft) and later a 62-pyeong unit (~2,205.96 sq ft) for 3.7 billion KRW (~2.66 million USD), both in cash. He still owns these Trimage units.

See also  Is BTS's Taehyung colour blind?

J-Hope enlisted in the army last April and is currently serving as an assistant instructor at the 36th Infantry Division’s Recruit Training Center, with a scheduled discharge on October 17th. He was recently seen welcoming Jin, another BTS member, upon his military discharge.

New album tops US charts

Despite his military service, J-Hope’s new album has topped the U.S. Billboard charts. His special album, ‘HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1,’ released on March 29, entered the ‘Billboard 200.’ The album’s pop-up event was highly successful, with reservations fully booked before the official opening.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, is a multi-talented South Korean entertainer. He is best known as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer for the global boy band BTS. He debuted with BTS in 2013.

He’s also had a successful solo career. In 2018, he released his first mixtape, “Hope World,” which received positive critical reception.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s One Of The Girls becomes Spotify’s most streamed song by a K-pop female artist

September 26, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

On Nov 4, NCT’s Jaehyun will enlist in the military as an active-duty soldier

September 26, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS V maintains an active lifestyle to stay in shape even when on military leave

September 25, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business

Life sciences ranked as top sector for job seekers in Singapore

September 27, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Zoo sending giant pandas back to China because they are too expensive to maintain

September 27, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Home News

S$4247 receipt from 1979 causes Singaporeans to say wedding banquets have always been expensive

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

‘Sign me up’ – S$6k salary for live-in English tutor for Orchard family has tongues wagging

September 27, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.