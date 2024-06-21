BTS’ J-Hope has made a significant real estate purchase, acquiring a penthouse in Afer Hangang with cash.

As reported by Ten Asia on June 20, J-Hope bought a duplex unit in the Afer Hangang penthouse located in Seobinggo-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The unit spans 273.86 square meters across two floors. J-Hope was assigned this unit in 2020 and completed the ownership transfer on June 10. The penthouse’s sale price is approximately 12 billion KRW (~8.6 million USD).

Premier residential complex

Afer Hangang is a premier residential complex with 26 units ranging from 205.84 to 273.94 square meters, extending from the 5th basement to the 10th floor above ground. The building was designed by renowned architect Professor Yoo Hyun Joon of Hongik University.

Situated adjacent to Yongsan Park, Afer Hangang offers residents views of both Yongsan Park and the Han River. It also provides premium services such as limousine service, house cleaning, and concierge service.

Not his first luxury real estate purchase

Previously, J-Hope purchased two luxury apartments in Trimage, Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul. In 2016, he acquired a 32-pyeong unit (~1,139 sq ft) and later a 62-pyeong unit (~2,205.96 sq ft) for 3.7 billion KRW (~2.66 million USD), both in cash. He still owns these Trimage units.

J-Hope enlisted in the army last April and is currently serving as an assistant instructor at the 36th Infantry Division’s Recruit Training Center, with a scheduled discharge on October 17th. He was recently seen welcoming Jin, another BTS member, upon his military discharge.

New album tops US charts

Despite his military service, J-Hope’s new album has topped the U.S. Billboard charts. His special album, ‘HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1,’ released on March 29, entered the ‘Billboard 200.’ The album’s pop-up event was highly successful, with reservations fully booked before the official opening.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, is a multi-talented South Korean entertainer. He is best known as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer for the global boy band BTS. He debuted with BTS in 2013.

He’s also had a successful solo career. In 2018, he released his first mixtape, “Hope World,” which received positive critical reception.