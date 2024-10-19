KOREA: AllKpop reported that Jimin’s solo career is still thriving, as seen by the popularity of his first album, “FACE,” and his second, “MUSE.”

These albums have propelled him to new heights, especially in key markets like Japan, the USA, and the UK, where he’s rarely achieved milestones for K-pop artists.

He has had a particularly significant influence on the UK music scene, which is the third largest in the world.

The 2023 IFPI report states that Jimin’s debut album made him the first Korean solo artist to reach the UK Official Singles Chart Top 10. His song also became the longest-charting Korean solo hit in the Top 40.

Historic accomplishment

Jimin has continued to break records with his most recent album, “MUSE.” With its outstanding performance, the lead single “WHO” has broken sales and streaming records for K-pop soloists in the UK.

It surpassed Jungkook and Latto’s “Seven” to reach #53 on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100 chart.

“WHO” topped the Apple Music All Genre list at number 33, topping the songs of his group BTS, including “Butter” and “Dynamite.”

It is a historic accomplishment as the first Korean solo single to reach and rise to the Top 50 on this list.

First Korean soloist to top the chart

Additionally, “WHO” became the first Korean solo single to reach the top of the London charts when it peaked at number one on the Apple Music UK-London City chart.

At 13 weeks and counting, the song is also the longest-charting Korean solo song on the UK Official Singles chart.

Jimin’s popularity has spread to other lists, such as Spotify and iTunes, where “WHO” became the Korean artist’s most-streamed solo song in a single day.

Jimin, a member of the world-renowned boy band BTS, is a talented South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer.

Jimin has enthralled admirers all around the world with his mesmerising vocals and amazing dancing abilities. Jimin’s voice is characterized by its unique blend of sweetness and power.