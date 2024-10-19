Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie unveils surprising skill: Constructing the Taj Mahal… only for her mum to flip the massive Lego structure later

ByLydia Koh

October 19, 2024

KOREA: On BuzzFeed’s The Kitten Interview, Jennie from BLACKPINK recently delighted fans by revealing a secret talent, according to PINKVILLA.

She discussed her interest in creating elaborate Lego sets while playing with kitties.

A large model of the Taj Mahal was her most ambitious project. The elaborate device took months to complete and filled the entire bedroom.

Jennie described the challenging process with nostalgia but also revealed a sad turn of events: her mother accidentally knocked down the masterpiece while packing during a move.

Jennie’s love for Legos, which gives her a peaceful escape from her busy life, has only grown stronger as a result of the incident, and despite the disappointment, she still keeps a photo of her creation.

During the conversation, Jennie talked about her dog Kuma and suggested pet parents “treat them with love”. She shared how Kuma keeps her happy despite her hectic schedule, demonstrating her devotion to her dog.

Artistic vision

The discussion also covered her development as a solo performer. Jennie thought about her greater engagement in the creative process when her new single “Mantra” was released on Oct 11.

See also  Blackpink's Jennie reportedly off the market as news of dating G-Dragon sweeps K-pop community

“I’ve been playing more parts in the creatives and the making part of it,” she stated, highlighting her increasing influence on the development of her artistic vision and repertoire.

With a captivating voice and spectacular choreography, her recent live rendition of “Mantra” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was an exciting show.

Her breathtaking sights and lively dancing routines in the accompanying music video brought the song’s vivid vitality to life.

Captivate fans

From impressive Lego creations to commanding global stages, Jennie continues to surprise and captivate fans, leaving them excited for what she’ll take on next.

Jennie is a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer best known as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK.

She has amassed a sizable international fan base and is recognised as one of the most important K-pop personalities.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Jimin’s ‘WHO’ takes the UK by storm: New records set for K-pop soloists

October 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

While Jin holds the microphone during the rapper’s post-discharge address, BTS’ J-Hope thanks the fans for their support during his military service

October 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

“If we respect people as human beings, there will be no bullying/ostracism in workplace” — New Jeans’ Hanni gives tearful testimony on harassment

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Celebrity

Jimin’s ‘WHO’ takes the UK by storm: New records set for K-pop soloists

October 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie unveils surprising skill: Constructing the Taj Mahal… only for her mum to flip the massive Lego structure later

October 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

Foreign student just 3 months in SG wants to know if he can secure the money a scammer tried to steal

October 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

Jobseeker ghosted by company that scheduled a phone interview calls out “lack of basic etiquette in today’s hiring market”

October 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.