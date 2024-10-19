KOREA: On BuzzFeed’s The Kitten Interview, Jennie from BLACKPINK recently delighted fans by revealing a secret talent, according to PINKVILLA.

She discussed her interest in creating elaborate Lego sets while playing with kitties.

A large model of the Taj Mahal was her most ambitious project. The elaborate device took months to complete and filled the entire bedroom.

Jennie described the challenging process with nostalgia but also revealed a sad turn of events: her mother accidentally knocked down the masterpiece while packing during a move.

Jennie’s love for Legos, which gives her a peaceful escape from her busy life, has only grown stronger as a result of the incident, and despite the disappointment, she still keeps a photo of her creation.

During the conversation, Jennie talked about her dog Kuma and suggested pet parents “treat them with love”. She shared how Kuma keeps her happy despite her hectic schedule, demonstrating her devotion to her dog.

Artistic vision

The discussion also covered her development as a solo performer. Jennie thought about her greater engagement in the creative process when her new single “Mantra” was released on Oct 11.

“I’ve been playing more parts in the creatives and the making part of it,” she stated, highlighting her increasing influence on the development of her artistic vision and repertoire.

With a captivating voice and spectacular choreography, her recent live rendition of “Mantra” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was an exciting show.

Her breathtaking sights and lively dancing routines in the accompanying music video brought the song’s vivid vitality to life.

Captivate fans

From impressive Lego creations to commanding global stages, Jennie continues to surprise and captivate fans, leaving them excited for what she’ll take on next.

Jennie is a South Korean singer, rapper, and dancer best known as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK.

She has amassed a sizable international fan base and is recognised as one of the most important K-pop personalities.