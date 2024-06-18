BLACKPINK’s Rosé is in talks to join The Black Label, a company led by producer Teddy. Reports on the 17 revealed her potential contract with The Black Label, confirming ongoing discussions.

The Black Label, founded in 2016 by Teddy, a former 1TYM member, manages artists like BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Jeon Somi, Zion.T, and actors Park Bo-gum and Lee Jong-won.

Since 2016, Rosé and Teddy have worked together extensively, with Teddy producing for BLACKPINK.

Largest world tour by a K-pop girl group

Last year, Rosé and her BLACKPINK bandmates embarked on the largest world tour by a K-pop girl group, “BORN PINK,” drawing about 1.8 million fans.

They also performed at the Coachella Festival in the U.S., attracting 250,000 attendees over two days, and at Hyde Park in the UK, drawing 65,000 attendees and engaging with a total of approximately 2.115 million fans.

Since late last year, Rosé and YG Entertainment have adopted a “separate yet together” approach. They plan to continue BLACKPINK’s group activities under YG while allowing members to pursue solo careers independently.

Independent labels

All BLACKPINK members now have their own solo ventures. Before Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo launched their independent labels. Jennie started Odd Atelier (ODD ATELIER, OA) in December last year.

Lisa began her solo projects through her LLOUD label in February this year. Jisoo, with her brother’s support, created BLISSOO in February.

Rosé, whose real name is Roseanne Park, is a prominent singer and dancer in BLACKPINK. Renowned for her powerful stage presence and distinctive voice, she excels in group performances and as a solo artist.

Rosé’s vocal prowess shines in BLACKPINK’s hits like “Kill This Love” and “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du.”