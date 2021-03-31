Indonesian maid dies after falling from sixth-storey HDB unit while cleaning window

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 26-year-old Indonesian domestic helper has died after falling from the sixth storey of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) unit.

The woman was cleaning the windows of the residence she was employed in when the tragedy happened, reported Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao.

The incident happened on Monday (Mar 29) at about 4.53 pm at Blk 464 Upper Serangoon Road.

Ms Pitpit, the deceased, had been employed in Singapore for about six months, looking after the unit’s inhabitant – an elderly woman who used a wheelchair, reported Wanbao. It was Ms Pitpit’s first time in Singapore.

Another Indonesian domestic helper who lived on the same floor told Wanbao that she was shocked at the news of Ms Pitpit’s death.

She said during her interview that she had just received a text message from Ms Pitpit at around 4.41 pm. Ms Pitpit told her that she felt dizzy and had a headache.

The woman did not see the message immediately and soon learnt about the fatal fall after seeing police officers at the HDB’s ground level.

It was reported that Ms Pitpit’s body was lying in a pool of blood. The kitchen window from the sixth storey flat was still open when a passer-by saw the incident and alerted the police.

The police confirmed the incident, according to mothership.sg. Paramedics who soon arrived at the scene conveyed Ms Pitpit to Sengkang General Hospital for medical attention. She was transported to the hospital while unconscious and subsequently passed away there.

Police investigations are ongoing./TISG

