Outrage over local company that pays part-timers S$5 an hour

Singapore — A local job advertisement that offered a rate of S$5 per hour to part-timers sparked outrage amongst netizens.

A screengrab of the job advertisement was shared on popular Facebook page “Complaint Singapore’” on Sunday (Mar 28).

The job listing, posted on fastjobs.sg, was for general maintenance and storekeeping. It also included ad hoc duties.

The listing did not state the working environment, but only listed the premises as “Office / Store / Warehouse / Factory”.

Those applying could choose between a full-time position, a part-time position or a contractual job ranging from one to three months.

The part of the listing that angered netizens was as follows: “5 Days / 8-6pm

$1000 / $5 hourly”. The salary for the position also only started from S$1000 per month.

The netizen who shared the listing on Facebook wrote: “I felt disgusted..now is years 2021..They are still company (sic) paying peanuts”.

Others also commented that it would be difficult to live on a S$1000 salary, especially with CPF deductions and travel expenses.

The low pay was a sore point for many netizens who recalled a comment made by Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was then Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, in Parliament in 2012.

Responding to concerns expressed by then-non-constituency member of parliament (NCMP) Gerald Giam about Singaporeans being unable to afford a flat here, Senior Minister Tharman said that families with household incomes of just $1,000 can now purchase one.

“I would like to assure Mr Gerald Giam, who might not have caught up with all the developments, that our enhanced housing grants for lower-income families are such that a family with a monthly income of as low as $1,000 can now purchase a small flat,” said Mr Tharman, who added that a family that earns “a bit more, say $1,500”, can afford a medium-sized flat.

The job listing was still available when this report was written. TISG has reached out to the relevant company for comment and clarification.

