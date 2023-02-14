“I will vote against PAP until they realize housing is not for investment” — Singaporean shares reasons for not voting the ruling party

SINGAPORE — In a recent post, an online user shared a few reasons for not voting for the People’s Action Party (PAP). A primary reason listed was the public housing problem issue in Singapore.

A netizen on Saturday (Feb 11) took to social media to share with the Singaporean public personal reasons for not voting for the nation’s ruling party in the next elections. “I will vote against PAP until they realize housing is not for investment,” the post read.

The online citizen then went on to expound on the matter. “Public housing is not for profitting. Most people only (have) one flat and it will go to zero. Having high property price has no meaning.”

As to how long the netizen plans on voting against the ruling party, the post specified, “I will vote against them until they realize it. They need to lose votes to wake up.”

In response to the post, others shared their two cents on the matter. While a few didn’t find the writer’s strategy to be very effective, others just went ahead and shared their two cents on the matter.

“Unfortunately, you can only vent your frustration here,” said one, while another wrote, “Yeah, you are entitled to your (own) opinion. But it’s not necessarily the opinions of others, who knows how many people actually prefer to be able to make some money with their flats…”

“HDB prices are crazy even after subsidiaries,” said another. “Subsidiaries are a cheap shot at the prices. (Among the) new generation, both husband, wife, and in-laws (have) to work till (they drop dead).”

Still, another seemed to challenge the writer, saying, “Register as a candidate in the next GE lo. So you can become the next PM and give all citizens free housing.”

