Henry Golding shares adorable snap of daughter

The 34-year-old wrote in the caption, "Daddy's home" alongside the photo of himself grinning with his daughter in his arms

Henry Golding with his baby daughter. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Los Angeles — In late March, Henry Golding welcomed the arrival of his baby daughter together with his wife Liv Lo.

On Wednesday (Jul 14) the Crazy Rich Asians actor uploaded an adorable snap of himself holding his four-month-old baby. The 34-year-old wrote in the caption, “Daddy’s home” alongside the photo of himself grinning with his daughter in his arms. In the photo the Malaysian-born actor was dressed in a black leather jacket over a white t-shirt.

Golding returned home to Los Angeles after filming a new adaptation for Netflix of Jane Austen’s Persuasion with Dakota Johnson in . The actor also has been busy promoting his new film Snake Eyes: .I. Joe Origins which is scheduled to open in on July 23. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in an interview last month, Golding shared to DeGeneres that watching his wife Liv Lo go through 16 hours of labour was extremely stressful, as reported by Daily Mail.

‘It was definitely an eye-opening experience,’ he shared.

‘I think it was more stressful for me than it was for Liv, my wife. She was cruising it,’ Golding explained.

He added: ‘At the end of it, I was wrecked… I was freaking out.’

Liv Lo and her baby daughter. Picture: Instagram

In 2016, Golding tied the knot with Liv Lo, a Taiwanese TV personality. Last November they announced that they were expecting a baby together.

Speaking about Snake Eyes, Golding explained: ‘It restarts the G.I. Joe universe and we concentrate on one of the most iconic characters which is Snake Eyes.

‘And we start right at the beginning – his origin, who he is as a person, his mistakes, his lessons, his goals and it pretty much opens the window for exploring the rest of the characters that we all know and love.’

For the action movie, Golding had to hone his martial arts skills and he told Ellen that ‘the training was intense.’

‘It was a lot of sword work… Four hours a day of choreography and an hour and a half of training a day for two months,’ he went on. ‘It was a real trial by but the action sequences are out of this world.’

Snake Eyes is set to premiere in movie theatres on July 23.

