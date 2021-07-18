Jun Ji Hyun’s mother-in-law responds to reports of COVID-19 diagnosis

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Jun Ji Hyun’s mother-in-law, designer Lee Jung Woo has responded to reports of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Lee Jung Woo was reportedly suffering from COVID-19 on July 15 but a representative (rep) has clarified the rumours.

The rep explained Lee Jung Woo tested positive 3 months ago, but added that she’s now fully recovered, saying, “She’s currently completely recovered. It was reported as if she tested positive recently, so she was caught offguard.”

According to Jun Ji Hyun’s label, “There are currently no abnormalities related to COVID-19. Jun Ji Hyun plans to complete her schedule for ‘Kingdom: Ashin of the North’ as planned.”

In other news, ‘Kingdom: Ashin of the North’ premieres on Netflix on July 23 KST, according to Allkpop.

- Advertisement -

Born on October 30, 1981, Jun Ji Hyun, also known by her English name Gianna Jun, is a South Korean actress and model. She has received multiple awards, including two Grand Bell Awards for Best Actress and a Daesang (Grand Prize) for Television at the Baeksang Art Awards.

Jun rose to fame for her role as The Girl in the romantic comedy My Sassy Girl (2001), one of the highest-grossing Korean comedies of all time. Other notable films include Il Mare (2000), Windstruck (2004), The Thieves (2012), The Berlin File (2013) and Assassination (2015). She also starred in television series My Love from the Star (2013–2014) and Legend of the Blue Sea (2016–2017). Currently, she stars as Ashin in the Netflix series Kingdom (2020–present) .

Jun Ji Hyun’s success in film and television has established her as a top Hallyu star. She is referred to as one of “The Troika” along with Kim Tae-hee and Song Hye-kyo, collectively known by the acronym “Tae-Hye-Ji”.

- Advertisement -

Jun was born in Seoul, South Korea. She has a brother five years older than her. Her mother and her mother’s friends all encouraged her to be a model or actress due to her height and slim figure. Her childhood dream was to become a flight attendant, but she gave up on this dream after a plane flight experience./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg