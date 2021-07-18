Entertainment Celebrity Ekin Cheng gave unwanted clothes to Lai Lok Yi when the latter...

Ekin Cheng gave unwanted clothes to Lai Lok Yi when the latter was struggling financially

Lai's father died of cancer when Lai was young and his mother struggled to raise him and his two brothers all by herself

Lai Lok Yi received help from Ekin Cheng when he was facing financial issues. Picture: Facebook

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — At this moment Hong Kong actor Lai Lok Yi is a popular TVB star living in a spacious luxury apartment that is reportedly worth millions of dollars but the 41-year-old comes from very humble beginnings and definitely understands what it feels like to struggle during tough times.

Lai’s father died of cancer when Lai was young and his mother struggled to raise him and his two brothers all by herself. Lai’s family stayed in a public housing estate and had to rely on the Comprehensive Social Security Assitance (CSSA) Scheme, a welfare programme that provides financial aid to those in need.

In the early 2000s, things got better when Lai joined showbiz. His resemblance to the late Hong Kong singer Danny Chan gave him a lot of opportunities by TVB. One of them was a lead role not long after his debut with the 2003  Hearts of Fencing. As he rose to stardom, the size of his bank account grew and he started renting his own place for HK$8,000 (about SGD1,400) a month.

Ekin Cheng was there for Lai Lok Yi when he needed him most. Picture: Facebook

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, things got bad in 2006. According to 8days.sg, the workload was reduced dramatically and he could not earn enough to pay rent so Lai had to move into a tiny 16 sqm subdivided flat and live on very simple meals. The good thing is that during his period of poverty, he had a chance to experience the kindness of others, especially from Hong Kong singer-actor Ekin Cheng.

“When I was at my lowest point, Ekin would ask me to go to his house and pick out clothes,” Lok Yi once recalled in an interview. “He had a lot of shirts that were only worn once, and he would give them to me. He said to me, ‘I don’t want these shirts, come over and get them! I’ve only worn them in China so people in Hongkong won’t know.’”

Cheng also helped Lai to get more work by introducing him to directors. Nowadays, Lai is definitely doing much better. Since starring in TVB sitcom Come Home Love, his career has been smooth-sailing and his has improved as well. After dating for three years, Lai got married to former Miss Hong Kong contestant Nicole Lee in 2014. The relationship almost did not work out as he was intimidated by her family background.

Lee came from a rich family background while Lai came from poverty. Their poor boy/rich girl dynamic led to nasty rumours saying that Lai was “living off” his wife and that he was a “kept man”, a terrible label he has been trying to shake off by working hard to make money and take care of his family in the midst of the . In April 2017 the couple welcomed a son and are now preparing to meet their second . /TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Former PAP MP Amrin Amin says he’s not giving up on public service, but netizens not too keen on him

Singapore — On the of his defeat in the 2020 elections, former People’s Action Party MP and political office holder Amrin Amin says his “passion for community work” remains strong, but netizens don’t seem to be too keen on...
View Post
Featured News

Food delivery rider praised for sharing food with stray

Netizens are applauding a for his "rich heart" after a photo of him sharing his food with a stray cat while having a break on the side of the has been circulated. Interestingly, an online user left...
View Post
Featured News

Jamus Lim makes rounds around Sengkang, shares about his interactions with residents

Singapore — After another round of house visits in Sengkang, Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim shared about several interactions and conversations he had with the residents he met. On Thursday night, Assoc Prof Lim and a few of...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent