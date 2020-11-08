Henry Golding to become a father next year

- Advertisement -

Sarawak-born Hollywood actor Henry Golding has just announced a piece of exciting news. The 33-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actor announced the pregnancy of his wife Liv Lo on his Instagram. The happy actor shared a photo of himself and his wife snuggling up on a bridge with Lo’s baby bump clearly visible.

“2021 is already looking brighter,” he wrote in the caption to the photo. On her own social media account, Lo also shared similar photos including one with Golding caressing her tummy.

“Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you. We love you!” wrote the 35-year-old expectant mother.

The happy couple received a string of congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends and followers.

Paul Feig, who directed Golding in Last Christmas, wrote, “Oh my god!!! So happy for you both!”

Golding and Lo met on New Year’s Day in 2011. They got engaged in 2015, followed with their nuptials in August the following year.

Henry Golding spoke about growing up without a sense of home, how he went from hairdressing to acting and also the joy of filming sex scenes with Parker Sawyers.

While growing up in an expat community in Dungun, Malaysia, Golding used to tell his mother off whenever she tried to teach him Malay. Since people knew they spoke English, what was the reason for him to learn Malay? Golding wanted to blend in with his friends. “But then, when I went back as an adult to Malaysia, I was kind of embarrassed that I wasn’t able to speak Malay,” he said.

Golding, 33 has an Iban mother and an English father and he has spent his whole life navigating two cultures but feeling as if he does not fully belong to either one. To him, he grew up “never quite understanding a sense of home.” Was home Malaysia, where he was born or England where he moved to at the age of eight? Following Crazy Rich Asians, the rom-com blockbuster that propelled him to fame, Golding received a script for Monsoon, where he connected instantly with its sensitive exploration of a gay British Vietnamese man’s search for identity.

Golding plays Kit, a refugee who fled to England when he was six to escape the aftermath of the Vietnamese war in Lilting director Hong Khaou’s lyrical new drama. Many years later, he returns to Ho Chi Minh City, weighed down by grief to scatter his parents’ ashes. Kit feels like an outsider in his homeland which changed so much that he does not recognise it. /TISG

