Gigi Hadid posts selfie of herself and her daughter

Gigi Hadid has shared a couple of adorable Instagram photos featuring her new baby daughter since giving birth to her in September. It is no surprise that Hadid is enjoying motherhood, from revealing that her beautiful baby ‘burps sunshine’ to sharing that the Christmas decorations have gone up early in their house in honour of “da bestie.” Hadid is delighting fans this week with yet another cute photo featuring her baby daughter.

The latest photo is a selfie with her daughter and simply captioned with emojis. Although the baby’s face cannot be clearly seen in the shot, it is still a cute photo. In the past, the supermodel shared photos taken with her baby daughter on what looked like the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early 🎁,” the model captioned the post, which featured a plethora of pictures. The model could be seen holding her child in a BABYBJÖRN Carrier Mini in a new leopard print design, which is due for release in 2021.

In September, Zayn Malik, the baby daddy shared the exciting news of his daughter’s birth on Twitter. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote to fans on the social media platform. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Born on April 23, 1995, Jelena Noura Hadid, also known as Gigi Hadid is an American fashion model who is signed to IMG Models since 2013. In November 2014, Hadid made her debut in the Top 50 Models ranking at Models.com. In 2016, she was named International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council. Over the span of four years, Hadid has made 35 appearances on international Vogue magazine covers.

Hadid’s modelling career began when she was two years old after being discovered by Paul Marciano of Guess clothing. She started modelling with Baby Guess before stopping to concentrate on school. Hadid eventually returned to modelling in 2011. She resumed working with Marciano, and was named the face of a Guess campaign in 2012. Hadid has shot three campaigns with Guess as an adult.

