BTS’s Jimin shows kindness to flight attendant

It was discovered recently that BTS member Jimin is kind and fond towards his fans. During an episode on Problem Child in House which aired on November 3, a question was raised about Jimin during the quiz segment. The question asked, “What did BTS’s Jimin do for the flight attendant on the plane after realizing she was his fan?” Guest Aiki shared that she was a BTS fan and she answered the question. She revealed that Jimin had given her his autograph.

The answer was a story that was revealed by a Chinese fan through Weibo in January of last year. She was a flight attendant and she said that she met Jimin on a flight to LA when BTS was on their global tour. The fan said that Jimin was reading throughout the flight and the BTS member even organised the blanket and pillow on his seat before leaving the plane. She was a fan of Jimin but was unable to ask for an autograph due to the rules for flight attendants.

Nevertheless, Jimin found out that she was a fan of his so he left a special gift for her on his seat. He left his autograph for the flight attendant on his seat when he left. When the fan’s story was revealed, many other fans were able to see Jimin’s fondness and his heart toward his fans.

This story was revealed through the show ‘Problem Child in House‘ after more than a year had passed. Many fans were moved by Jimin’s kind actions off-camera when no one was looking.

Born on October 13 1995, Park Ji-min, better known by his stage name Jimin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer. In 2013, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, under the record label Big Hit Entertainment.

Park Ji-min was born on October 13, 1995 in Geumjeong District, Busan, South Korea. His immediate family includes his mother, father, and a younger brother. When he was a child, he attended Busan’s Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan Middle School. During middle school, he attended Just Dance Academy and learned popping and locking dance.

Prior to becoming a trainee, Jimin studied contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts and was a top student in the modern dance department. After a teacher suggested he audition with an entertainment company, it led him to Big Hit Entertainment. Once he passed the auditions in 2012, he transferred to Korean Arts High School, graduating in 2014. Jimin is currently enrolled at Global Cyber University. /TISG

