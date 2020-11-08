The cast of ‘City Couple’s Way of Love’ meets for script reading

- Advertisement -

The production of upcoming drama City Couple’s Way of Love has begun! Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook and Fight for My Way actress Kim Ji Won is slated to play the leading roles. The pair will be joined by Because This Is My First Life and Descendants of the Sun fame Kim Min Seok. Dr Romantic 2 star So Ju Yeon will also be part of the cast. Weeks following the casting announcement, the team gathered together for a script reading.

In stills shared by Soompi, Ji Chang Wook entered the reading room sporting bold framed glasses and was deep in his character. Co-star Kim Ji Won showed off her irresistible smile with the script in her hand. Kim Min Seok could not help but smile during the reading while So Ju Yeon was concentrating on the script kept in front of her. Ryu Kyung Soo joined the four of them.

City Couple’s Way of Love is a short-form romance drama which tries to bring the realistic dating lives of young people on screen. The series is helmed by Park Shin Woo who recently directed It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. He was also a part of Jealousy Incarnate. The first season has been titled, My Lovable Camera Thief.

- Advertisement -

Ji Chang Wook plays the role of an honest and passionate architect, Park Jae Won, who loses his heart to a ‘camera thief’. The two bumped into one another one night and disappear from each other’s life soon after.

However, he is still smitten by her. Meanwhile, Kim Ji Won plays the lovable Lee Eun Oh who lives an ordinary life but has an alter ego called Yoon Sun Ah. She adopts this false identity in an unfamiliar place and eventually ends up falling for Park Jae Won.

City Couple’s Way of Love premieres in December. /TISG

Please follow and like us: