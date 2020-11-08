Entertainment Celebrity Hong Kong actor works for free to support new actors

Hong Kong actor Gordon Lam works for free to support new actors

"My only condition for not receiving any money is that the movie must hire new actors, so that there is succession in the industry," he said

Gordon Lam acts for free to help new actors. Picture: YouTube

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
, a Hong Kong actor-producer is playing his part to aid new actors affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The 53-year-old said that he and fellow actor-producer are getting ready for a new hawker-themed movie titled Egg Waffles, going by a literal translation of its Chinese title.

Lam shared with the media at a film festival on Tuesday that the script has undergone changes more than 10 times with more room for improvement. Lam hopes there is no need for more changes when the script reaches Koo and that they can begin filming next year.

The actor-producer who has been nominated for Best Leading Actor for the movie Hand Rolled Cigarette at the upcoming Golden Horse Awards did not receive any money for the movie. Lam said that he will work on a movie for free if he can support the Hong Kong film industry whenever possible.

“My only condition for not receiving any money is that the movie must hire new actors, so that there is succession in the industry,” he said.

Lam and Koo will star in Egg Waffles and he has suggested to Koo that both of them act for free in the movie.

has been roped in by Gordon Lam to work for free. Picture: YouTube

“Many investors will be unwilling to invest if the cost of making a movie is too high,” said Lam, who has acted in movies such as Infernal Affairs (2002), Trivisa (2016) and Paradox (2017).

He also told reporters that he is uncertain if he will be attending the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Nov 21, as he is also involved in the post-production of a movie starring veteran actor Patrick Tse.

“The chance is pretty slim, but I will try as there is always hope in life,” he said.

Gordon Lam Ka-tung is a Hong Kong actor, film producer and screenwriter.

Initially known for his supporting roles in films directed by Andrew Lau and Johnnie To, Lam eventually became a lead actor in the Hong Kong film industry, appearing in the 2013 box office hit, Firestorm, and the Hong Kong Film Award-winning 2016 film, Trivisa, which also netted him the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor.

 

