The new teaser for the upcoming movie “Revolver” has just been released, promising an intensely gripping experience. “Revolver” follows Ha Soo Young, a former police officer who ends up in prison after taking the fall for a crime. Upon her release, she embarks on a determined quest for justice.

In “Revolver,” Jeon Do Yeon stars as Ha Soo Young, who is wrongfully imprisoned for corruption and seeks vengeance upon her release. Ji Chang Wook plays Andy, also known as “Mad Dog,” who initially promises financial assistance to Ha Soo Young but ultimately betrays her. Lim Ji Yeon portrays Jung Yoon Sun, a woman who allies with Ha Soo Young for her own mysterious objectives.

Harsh reality

The teaser, released on June 26, reveals the harsh reality for Soo Young, who is framed and abandoned by everyone, including Andy. After losing her previous life, Soo Young is motivated by a single objective: repaying a debt that was owed to her two years prior. As she navigates a treacherous path with no allies, the enigmatic Yoon Sun appears, casting doubt on her journey with her ambiguous intentions.

“Revolver” has also released captivating main posters designed to intrigue viewers. The latest poster features the compelling tagline, “An abandoned promise, a single purpose,” depicting a figure concealing a revolver behind their back. Additional posters highlight the intense expressions of Ha Soo Young, Andy, and Jung Yoon Sun, with their piercing gazes and strong tension igniting curiosity.

Directed by Oh Seung Uk

The striking movie poster, prominently displaying a hand gripping a revolver, confirms the South Korean premiere of the film for August 7, 2024. This revenge thriller, directed by Oh Seung Uk, is recognised for his imaginative noir films, including “Kilimanjaro” (2000), “Green Fish” (1997), and “H” (2002). It seems to be a compelling movie.

Fans are excited to see Ji Chang Wook, who was last seen in “Welcome to Samdalri,” as he transforms into a potential villain in “Revolver.” Lim Ji Yeon, well-known from “The Glory,” and Jeon Do Yeon, who has starred in films like “Kill Boksoon,” complete the cast and promise a story that is both intense and spooky.